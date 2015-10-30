Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets have answered a franchise-worst start by winning two straight contests heading into the finale of their four-game road trip versus the Washington Capitals on Friday. All-Star forward Ryan Johansen missed both victories due to an undisclosed illness, but returned to practice on Thursday and declared himself set to play versus Washington.

“I feel good,” Johansen told the Columbus Dispatch. “I just had some things I’m not used to and I wanted to do some digging and figure out what’s going on. I’m happy that I can come back out here and get back on the ice (Thursday) and know that I’m 100 percent now.” While the Blue Jackets are enjoying a modest winning streak, the Capitals saw their five-game victorious stretch come to an end with a 3-1 setback to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. NHL First Star of the Week Evgeny Kuznetsov had his team’s lone tally to extend point streak to four games, during which he has collected four goals and six assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), CSMA (Washington)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-8-0): Columbus has won two out of three games under the direction of fiery coach John Tortorella, who took the “blame” for his team’s performance following Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over New Jersey. “We didn’t play that well, and that’s on me,” Tortorella said after his team mustered just 14 shots. “We looked tired (Tuesday), and it’s me not knowing the club right now.” Boone Jenner tallied versus the Devils and has three of his team-leading six goals in the last two games, but has failed to score in six career meetings with Washington.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (6-2-0): Captain Alex Ovechkin saw his season-opening six-game point streak come to an end versus Pittsburgh, but a date with Columbus always seems to get him back on track. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has scored 12 times in 17 career meetings, including a pair of two-goal performances last season. Ovechkin matched T.J. Oshie with a club-best five shots on goal Wednesday, although the latter has struggled mightily from the faceoff circle (7-for-21) in 2015-16.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus LW Brandon Saad missed Thursday’s practice with a stomach flu and did not accompany the team to the nation’s capital.

2. Washington is just 2-for-12 on the power play in the last four games after going 5-for-13 in the previous four.

3. The Capitals are playing the second of eight straight games versus Eastern Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2