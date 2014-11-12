Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2: Captain Alex Ovechkin and Marcus Johansson scored two goals apiece as host Washington posted its third straight victory.

Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky each recorded a pair of assists for the Capitals, who have won four consecutive home meetings with Columbus. Braden Holtby turned aside 24 shots as Washington extended its point streak to four games.

Cam Atkinson and defenseman David Savard scored for the Blue Jackets, whose winless streak reached a franchise record-tying nine games (0-8-1). Boone Jenner notched two assists and Curtis McElhinney made 28 saves as Columbus remained winless since defeating San Jose on Oct. 23.

Washington grabbed an early lead as Johansson buried his own rebound from the doorstep 96 seconds into the contest. Ovechkin doubled the advantage with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:49 before Atkinson wristed the puck between Holtby’s pads from the top of the right circle after a faceoff win by Jenner just over two minutes later.

Ovechkin restored the two-goal lead with 3:56 remaining in the first period, beating McElhinney with a wrist shot from the high slot off a drop pass by Jay Beagle. Savard again drew Columbus within one with 57 seconds left in the middle session, when his shot from above the right circle bounced off Holtby and was knocked in by the goaltender’s right skate, but Johansson sealed the win on a wraparound at the right post with 5:21 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Jackets, who lost nine straight in December 2009, nearly tied the game in the opening seconds of the third period, but RW Scott Hartnell’s backhander during a 2-on-none rush rang off the crossbar. ... Johansson’s multi-goal performance was the fourth of his career while Ovechkin registered his 88th. The Russian superstar has collected 10 points in his last six games while Backstrom has notched nine in his last six. ... Columbus D Jack Johnson served the final contest of his three-game suspension while RW Jack Skille (undisclosed) and LW Matt Calvert (upper body) sat out with injuries.