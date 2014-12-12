Blue Jackets battle back to defeat Capitals in OT

WASHINGTON -- The Columbus Blue Jackets carved a reputation last season for being a team that fought to the death.

Now that they are getting healthy, they are developing a similar mindset and climbing their way back up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Blue Jackets battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits to send the game into overtime, where left winger Nick Foligno scored on the power play with 18.8 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Foligno’s goal, his second of the game and 13th of the season, gave Columbus a 3-2 victory, extending their win streak to five games. They also climbed within seven points of the Capitals, who own the third spot in the Metropolitan Division standings with 31 points.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was the difference in the game, stopping 39 of 41 shots, including nine from Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, for his 10th win of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals

“It’s huge when a goalie is playing that well,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton, who scored with 9:01 remaining in the third period to send the game into overtime. “It gives us a chance to win hockey games and it’s motivating, too. You see him working as hard as he can to make those huge saves it pushes you to play harder to help him out.”

The game appeared to be heading to a shootout when Capitals left winger Jason Chimera was called for interference with 1:57 remaining in the overtime. The Capitals did a nice job killing the penalty and even had a chance to win the game when defenseman Brooks Orpik skated in alone on Sergei Bobrovsky.

But the former Vezina Trophy winner stopped Orpik and a rebound attempt by Capitals center Jay Beagle to preserve the win and improve to 10-8-1.

“Bobrovsky was just playing really well,” said Capitals right winger Troy Brouwer, who scored 9:20 into the third period to give Washington a 2-1 lead. “He gave them an opportunity to win.”

The Capitals, who also received a first-period goal by center Eric Fehr, had their three-game win streak snapped.

“Let’s put it into perspective,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We ran into a pretty good goaltender. I‘m not disappointed. The only thing I‘m disappointed in is the bad penalty at the end.”

Foligno credited linemate Scott Hartnell for providing a screen on both of his goals.

“Great screen from Hartsy,” he said. “Twice tonight he gave me an opportunity to score goals because of a screen.”

The game could have turned in the second period when Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski took a double minor on Capitals right winger Tom Wilson. But the Blue Jackets penalty killer held the Capitals’ second-ranked power play off the board, thanks to Bobrovsky’s seven saves.

“I was so proud of our penalty kill,” Foligno said. “That’s a hell of a power play over there and we gained momentum from it. To get two points against them is huge.”

Bobrovsky downplayed his strong effort, saying the Blue Jackets can’t rest on a five-game win streak.

“We’ve got lots of work ahead of us to get us in the playoffs,” he said. “We can’t be satisfied with five straight wins.”

The Capitals grabbed leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but both times the Blue Jackets battled back to tie to send the game into overtime.

NOTES: Capitals D Mike Green returned the lineup after missing the previous seven games with an upper-body injury. He replaced D Jack Hillen in the lineup and played on a third defense pairing with D Nate Schmidt. Columbus D Fedor Tyutin [knee injury] skated with the Blue Jackets on Thursday morning but did not play. Only four players on the Blue Jackets roster - C Ryan Johansen, RW Jared Boll, LW Scott Hartnell and D David Savard - have played in all 28 games this season. C Brandon Dubinsky, sidelined the first 26 games of the season with an abdominal injury, played in his 500th NHL game. ... The Capitals conclude their two-game homestand Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blue Jackets return home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.