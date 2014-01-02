Preview: Blue Jackets at Coyotes

The Phoenix Coyotes can’t seem to finish a game in regulation but have a chance to reverse their recent struggles when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in the second contest of a six-game homestand. The Coyotes have gone to overtime or a shootout in six consecutive games, but Tuesday’s victory over Edmonton was just their second win in the last eight games (2-2-4). Phoenix has been in an offensive funk during the tailspin, scoring two or fewer goals in five of the eight contests.

The Blue Jackets finally reached the NHL’s version of .500 on the heels of a three-game winning streak, but they promptly followed that with consecutive 5-3 losses to Pittsburgh and Colorado to drop into seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus has been going with the tandem of Curtis McElhinney and Mike McKenna in net, but starter Sergei Bobrovsky is expected back Thursday - likely in a reserve role. The Coyotes won two of three meetings last season, both at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), KTVK (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (17-19-4): Defenseman Jack Johnson was a surprise omission from the United States Olympic Team, but that was overshadowed by the news that forward Nathan Horton is expected to make his season debut Thursday. Horton, who underwent shoulder surgery in July after signing a seven-year, $37.1 million free-agent contract, has six career 20-goal seasons. ”I’ve been waiting so long to play,“ Horton said. ”It’ll be tough the first few games, but I want to get out there and contribute.”

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-10-9): Phoenix had high hopes that defenseman Keith Yandle would be picked for the American Olympic squad, but he was not among the eight blue-liners selected. Yandle, who has not missed a game in five seasons, is tied for third on the Coyotes with 27 points and has a three-game point streak that included the game-winning tally in a two-goal performance against Edmonton. “He’s been our best player the last month,” general manager Don Maloney said. “He’s driving our team.”

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who has missed 11 straight games with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, practiced again Wednesday.

2. F Ryan Johansen has scored 10 goals in his last 17 games for Columbus, which has failed on its last 16 power-play chances.

3. Phoenix has allowed four goals in its last 33 short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 3