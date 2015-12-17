Preview: Blue Jackets at Coyotes

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back where they stood almost two months ago, searching for answers while sitting eight games below .500. Columbus, which began the season with eight consecutive losses, has managed one victory in its last nine games as it prepares to visit the injury-hampered Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets held a players-only meeting after the 5-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday that dropped them to 1-5-3 since Nov. 27. “This is a results-driven business and we have to find a way,” captain Nick Foligno told the Columbus Dispatch. “Every individual in here has to dig a little deeper and make sure we’re doing everything necessary to pull ourselves out of this.” Arizona is tied for third in the Pacific Division but must battle through adversity after announcing Tuesday that No.1 goaltender Mike Smith (core muscle) will miss the next 8-to-10 weeks. Anders Lindback has allowed six goals in the last two games as the Coyotes grabbed three points after enduring a five-game losing streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (11-19-3): Scott Hartnell has responded to being a healthy scratch earlier this month by posting four goals and three assists over his last six contests. Hartnell leads the team with 23 points and Ryan Johansen (22) is next, but the 23-year-old center has gone three games without one and was benched in the third period Tuesday. Joonas Korpisalo has started the last two games with Sergei Bobrovsky (groin) out indefinitely, allowing six goals in five periods, while Curtis McElhinney played the third session against Dallas.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (14-14-2): While Smith will be sidelined for a few months, Arizona could get No. 1 center Martin Hanzal (lower body) back soon. Hanzal practiced Wednesday after missing the last three games and has collected 20 points in 25 contests this season, trailing only rookie Max Domi (25) and Mikkel Boedker (22) on the team. Smith was in net on Nov. 14 in the 5-2 loss at Columbus, but Lindback (4-5-1, 2.92 goals-against average, .900 save percentage) will add to his total of eight starts with Louis Domingue (1-2-1 in seven games last season) serving as his backup.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson has gone without a point in three straight games for the first time since Oct. 10-15.

2. The Blue Jackets are 4-for-36 on the power play over their last 15 games since converting two of their four opportunities in the earlier victory over Arizona.

3. The Coyotes acquired LW Christian Thomas from Montreal for LW Lucas Lessio on Tuesday and assigned him to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 3