Coyotes overwhelm Bobrovsky in 6-3 win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes hoped to put a great deal of traffic in front of Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday night.

After facing 31 shots at Gila River Arena, it must have seemed like Grand Central Station for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender.

Right winger Sam Gagner scored two of the Coyotes’ season-high three power play goals and center Martin Hanzal had a goal and three assists in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets, when all of their goals came on the doorstep.

“When a goalie is playing really well, you have to find ways to get people in front of him and create rebounds and second chances, and I thought we did a good job of that, especially on the power play,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said.

Gagner gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead late in the second period, and his second goal of the game early in the third period capped a streak of five straight Arizona goals in a span of 18 minutes, 30 seconds.

The Coyotes converted 3-of-4 power play opportunities and including a goal by defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson, whose six power play goals lead NHL defensemen. Hanzal tied a career high with four points.

”I thought our power play did a really good job tonight,“ said Gagner, who also had an assist. ”Even if we weren’t scoring we were creating momentum and we were getting shots to the net and creating second chances.

”We talk a lot about getting pucks to the net and getting bodies there. We have some of the best ‘D’ in the league in getting pucks through, and we have to find a way to get rebounds and second-chance opportunities.

Goalie Mike Smith made 23 saves for the Coyotes (15-19-4), which played the first game of a season-long six-game homestand. The Coyotes have won four of their last five.

Smith made his first start since Dec. 22 and his second appearance since Dec. 11

“2015 has been a good year so far,” Smith said. “I understand where I have been and where I have to go. It’s just one game.”

Left winger Tobias Rieder, right winger Kyle Chipchura and Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, while defenseman Keith Yandle added two assists.

Columbus (16-17-3) got goals from defensemen Fedor Tyutin and James Wisniewski and center Ryan Johansen, the last in the final minute of the game. Columbus was 10-1-1 in December, winning 10 games in a month for the third time in franchise history.

“They won battles, we lost battles, and they ended up spending more time in our zone,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “Our execution wasn’t good, they got some life, and started to skate and smother us.”

Gagner’s first goal, which gave the Coyotes their first lead, came after Johansen was penalized for throwing a stick to Bobrovsky, who had lost his stick in a scramble in front of the net.

Bobrovsky gave up six goals in 31 shots before being replaced by Curtis McElhinney early in the third period.

“For whatever reason we just didn’t win enough battles,” Blue Jackets left winger Matt Calvert said. “We gave up a lot of chances. You hate to do that to your goalie.”

NOTES: Columbus RW Nick Foligno played his second game since signing a six-year, $33 million contract extension before the game against Minnesota on New Year’s Eve. Foligno had 102 goals and 136 assists in his first 500 career games. ... Fund manager Andrew Barroway was introduced as the controlling owner of the Coyotes on Friday, after the NFL Board of Governors approved his purchase of 51 percent of the team. “We are here to win the (Stanley) Cup,” Barroway said. “It starts with me. We will not rest until we bring a Cup home to Arizona.” Barroway participated in the ceremonial puck drop before the game. ... Coyotes D David Schlemko was waived and F Tyler Gaudet was returned to Portland of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Columbus recalled C Sean Collins and placed RW Cam Atkinson (upper body) on injured reserve Wednesday.