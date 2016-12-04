Blue Jackets top Coyotes in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It took 60 shots, overtime and a shootout but the Columbus Blue Jackets finally bested Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith.

Cam Atkinson and Sam Gagner scored in the shootout and the Blue Jackets overcame a franchise record 58 saves from Smith to post a 3-2 win on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

Boone Jenner scored on the Blue Jackets' first shot of the game and center Alex Wennberg scored with 2:16 remaining in regulation to force overtime, as the Blue Jackets improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Backup goalie Curtis McElhinney made 32 saves for Columbus to post his first win of the season.

"I thought our team just stayed with it," Columbus coach John Tortorella said. "We had a ton of chances but Smitty was just tremendous. It took us a while to get that tying goal but we got it done."

Radim Vrbata and Shane Doan scored in regulation for Arizona, which played its 17th one-goal game (7-6-4) in 23 games this season. The NHL record for one-goal (or tie) games in a season is 54 by the 1999-2000 Edmonton Oilers.

Smith broke his own Coyotes record for saves, previously set on April 12, 2012 with 54 saves against the Blue Jackets. The 58 saves are the most by any NHL goalie this season.

"The last two weeks he's been in a zone," Doan said. "That's the only reason we're even remotely close to getting points or getting any kind of team success."

That fact was of little consolation to Smith after the game.

"Frustrating would be a good word but it's even worse than that right now," said Smith, who faced 40 or more shots for the third time in the last four games. "At some point you'd like to see your team move forward and take steps in the right direction to start having your chance to win hockey games.

"It seems like once we take one step forward we're taking a couple back. It's tough to play like that in this league and expect to come out and win hockey games."

One game after scoring a goal 13 seconds into the contest, the Coyotes allowed one 15 seconds in against Columbus.

David Savard found defensive partner Jack Johnson with a stretch pass just over the Arizona blue line on the left wing. Savard hit left winger Jenner streaking up the slot unmarked and the latter beat goalie Smith to the glove side for a 1-0 lead.

The Coyotes tied the game at 1-1 on a power-play goal just 1:03 into the second period. Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson took a pass from defensive partner Anthony DeAngelo at the right circle and sent a backdoor feed to right winger Vrbata. Vrbata settled the puck and then beat McElhinney over the right shoulder for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead eight minutes later when Doan redirected Michael Stone's shot from the point past McElhinney for his third goal of the season, his second in the past five games and the 399th of his career.

The Coyotes thought they had cemented the win when they killed off a late 5-on-3 Columbus power play, moving Arizona to 5-for-5 in penalty kills against the NHL's top ranked penalty killing unit, but Columbus left winger Brandon Saad found Wennberg all alone in front and Wennberg pushed a shot between Smith's pads to tie the game late.

"The tam and I both agreed to take a deep breath after the second period," Tortorella said. "I'm still not sure what we are but I think we're finding our ways as far as the third periods. And that's something we have talked about form Day 1."

NOTES: The Coyotes recalled C Tyler Gaudet from Tucson of the AHL and he was in the lineup for C Laurent Dauphin (healthy scratch). ... Saturday's game was the first of 12 in 21 days for the Coyotes. ... Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert was back in the lineup after a five-game absence due to his second career concussion. ... Blue Jackets G Curtis McElhinney made his third start of the season and first since Nov. 21 against Colorado. McElhinney played two games for the Coyotes in the 2011-12 season. He was traded in February of 2012 to Columbus, along with a 2012 second-round pick and a 2013 conditional fifth-round pick for C Antoine Vermette. ... Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a history of groin injuries, had made 20 of the team's 22 starts before Saturday. ... Coyotes D Anthony DeAngelo returned to the lineup after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch