Preview: Blue Jackets at Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached the postseason only once in franchise history, but they are in the mix for a playoff slot as they open the post-Olympic break with a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Columbus and the Devils are among six teams separated by six points in a battle for second place in the tightly bunched Metropolitan Division. Marian Gaborik will return from an injury layoff of more than two months for the Blue Jackets, who are 3-0-0 versus New Jersey this season.

While Columbus surged into contention with a team-record eight-game winning streak last month, the Devils haven’t won more than two straight since a three-game streak from Nov. 16-21. Offensive ineptitude continues to be a major hindrance for New Jersey, which scored only six goals during a six-game stretch heading into the Olympic break. “What we need to do is score the one extra goal a game,” said 42-year-old forward Jaromir Jagr, who leads the team in goals (17) and points (49).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-24-5): Ryan Johansen has emerged as a star and has scored five times in a five-game point streak to give him 24 goals and 22 assists. Gaborik, though, is a three-time 40-goal scorer who has played only once since Nov. 14, breaking his collarbone against Philadelphia on Dec. 21 in his first game back after missing more than a month with a knee injury. “I worked hard ... to get back, and hopefully it’s not going to take me too long to get into game shape,” said Gaborik, who has five goals and 12 points in 18 games. “I feel pretty good out there. I‘m looking forward to this.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (24-22-13): Although New Jersey is tied for sixth place in the Metropolitan, it trails third-place Philadelphia by only five points and is two back of fourth-place Columbus. That, along with a favorable schedule that features 14 of the Devils’ final 23 games at home, has Jagr believing a playoff berth is not a far-fetched idea. “You don’t have to jump over four or five teams,” Jagr told The Star-Ledger of Newark. “It’s still in your hands. You’re going to face all the teams fighting for the playoffs. And in our division it’s pretty much open. Even the second spot.”

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is 2-2-1 lifetime versus New Jersey, including a 4-1 victory on Oct. 22.

2. The Devils have the league’s No. 1-ranked penalty kill with a success rate of 87.4 percent.

3. Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin, who suffered an ankle injury playing for Team Russia, is expected to be sidelined for two-to-three weeks.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2