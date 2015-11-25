Preview: Blue Jackets at Devils

The New Jersey Devils have been one of the league’s biggest surprises in the first quarter of the season and look to add to the positive story when they host Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The Devils, who won only 32 games last season, earned points in 12 of the last 17 games after starting the season with three straight regulation losses.

Defenseman John Moore told reporters New Jersey’s first-year coach John Hynes and his staff have been outstanding and “there was outside (negative) chatter at the start of the year and there’s that burning desire to prove people wrong.” The Devils have gotten strong contributions from newcomers and goalie Cory Schneider allowed two or fewer goals in eight of the last nine contests as they prepare for an improving Columbus squad. The Blue Jackets had won eight of 13 before letting a two-goal lead get away in the third period of a 5-3 loss to San Jose on Sunday. Columbus won 3-1 at New Jersey on Oct. 27.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (8-14-0): Ryan Johansen and Boone Jenner have each scored in back-to-back games and share the team lead with Scott Hartnell at 16 points. The Blue Jackets must improve in the faceoff circle where they are last in the league (46.8 percent) and won only six of 26 in the defensive zone Sunday. Brandon Dubinsky (elbow) is back skating with the team, but likely won’t play Wednesday, while fellow center Alexander Wennberg (foot) could return after missing six games.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-8-1): New Jersey plays five of the next seven games at home after beating Vancouver 3-2 on Sunday to complete a 1-2-0 road trip through Western Canada. Mike Cammalleri posted seven points (two goals) in the last four games and leads the team with 21 while offseason acquisitions Kyle Palmieri and Lee Stempniak have recorded 16 apiece. “We knew (Palmieri) was the type of player who played the style we wanted to play,” Hynes told the Newark Ledger. “He’s doing that now and it’s good to see him getting rewarded on the scoresheet.”

OVERTIME

1. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky is 6-2-0 in his last eight games, allowing 16 goals combined.

2. The Devils have scored a power-play goal in five straight games and stood fourth in the league (22.5 percent) through Monday.

3. The Blue Jackets are the only team in the league that has not yet played in overtime.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Devils 1