Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2: Defenseman Adam Larsson scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as host New Jersey skated to its third win in four games.

Fellow blue-liner Marek Zidlicky - who added an assist - and Adam Henrique each netted a power-play goal for the Devils, who handed the injured-ravaged Blue Jackets their fifth consecutive loss. Cory Schneider made his 11th straight start and finished with 32 saves to improve to 8-2-1 in his career versus Columbus.

Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal, Jack Skille tallied 66 seconds into the game and Brian Gibbons notched a pair of assists in his debut for the Blue Jackets. Ryan Johansen, who was playing in his 200th career contest, was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season and saw his franchise high-tying 10-game point streak come to an end.

Making his NHL debut, Anton Forsberg (26 saves) was unable to secure a loose puck among a bevy of bodies and Henrique deposited it into the open net at 8:54 of the third period to forge a 2-2 tie. Larsson gave New Jersey its first lead at 10:35 as his slap shot from above the right faceoff circle squeezed inside the near post for his first goal.

Columbus got out of the blocks in a hurry as Skille one-timed a shot from the doorstep to finish off a 2-on-1 rush with Gibbons. After Zidlicky scored from the left circle at 4:32 of the second period, Foligno answered eight minutes later by skating into the slot and deflecting defenseman Jack Johnson’s centering feed past Schneider to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foligno survived a scare late in the second period as he accidentally was drilled in the shoulder by a slap shot from Johnson. He retreated to the locker room but came out to begin the third. ... Columbus played without Fs Matt Calvert (upper body), Boone Jenner (broken hand), Brandon Dubinsky (abdominal surgery), Artem Anisimov (concussion) and Mark Letestu (groin). ... New Jersey was facing a goaltender that was starting in his NHL debut for the first time since Oct. 8, 2005, when it faced Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers, the Elias Sports Bureau reported. The Devils posted a 3-2 overtime win in that contest.