Blue Jackets 3, Devils 2: Brandon Dubinsky collected a goal and an assist in his return from a concussion as visiting Columbus snapped a seven-game winless skid (0-6-1).

Defenseman Justin Falk scored for the first time since Jan. 24, 2012 and set up a goal to record his first points of the season. Marko Dano added his fourth goal of the season and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 21 shots for the Blue Jackets, who posted their first victory since a 2-1 triumph over Pittsburgh on Feb. 19.

Jordin Tootoo scored a power-play goal and Peter Harrold also tallied for New Jersey, which fell to 6-2-1 in its last nine games. Cory Schneider finished with 21 saves in his 200th career game as the Devils remained eight points behind Boston in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Falk’s wrist shot from the point beat a screened Schneider to open the scoring 6:41 into the first period. Columbus doubled the advantage 2:24 into the second after Elias’ backhanded turnover in the neutral zone resulted in Dubinsky’s wrist shot beating Schneider for his ninth goal.

Adam Henrique’s brilliant no-look pass found Tootoo on the doorstep to trim the deficit exactly 3 1/2 minutes later, but Dano restored the two-goal advantage at 9:14 after his blast sailed under the crossbar. Harrold deked Falk and beat Bobrovsky inside the right post to bring New Jersey within one at 6:36 of the third period, but Columbus held the fort to snap its winless drought.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey LW Mike Cammalleri saw his seven-game point streak come to a halt. He collected six goals and three assists in the run. ... Dubinsky, who returned after sitting out three games, also missed the teams’ first two meetings this season but had two goals and five assists in four encounters in 2013-14. ... Tootoo’s power-play goal was his fourth of the season and first since 2011-12. ... Blue Jackets C Ryan Johansen went 13-of-18 on faceoffs.