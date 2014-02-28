Devils look sharp in win after layoff

NEWARK, N.J. - Some time off did a world of good for the New Jersey Devils.

Center Adam Henrique scored twice and left wing Patrik Elias had a goal and two assists as the Devils returned from the 16-day respite for the 2014 Sochi Olympics with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at Prudential Center.

The Devils used three goals in a 2:45 span in the first period to blow the game open, then slammed the door on a Blue Jackets comeback when Henrique scored a shorthanded goal with 19 seconds remaining in the second period to make it 4-2.

Elias added an empty-netter with 35.8 seconds remaining as his backhand pass for Henrique banked off a defender and into the net.

A nearly three-week layoff can lead to rust, but the Devils looked like they made the most of their break.

“We did a good job during the break of staying fresh and sharp,” said Devils left wing Ryane Clowe, whose fourth goal of the season opened the scoring. “You worry a little bit about being rusty, but that wasn’t the case. I thought tonight our first period set us up for the rest of the game.”

Clowe scored at 6:09 of the first, beating Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky after having an attempt seconds earlier stopped. Right wing Jaromir Jagr had a power-play goal at 7:31, his 18th tally of the season, and Henrique scored his first of the game, also on the power play, at 8:54 to make it 3-0.

Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards called timeout to stem the tide, but it proved to be one goal too late.

”You can call it what you want to call it; our execution wasn’t good enough,“ Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky said when asked if the time off hurt the team. ”We talked about penalty kill and specialty teams in general. Our coaches spend a lot time pre-scouting. We spend a lot of time having meetings about it.

“So for us to give up two power-play goals like that in a row, that can’t happen.”

To their credit, the Blue Jackets pushed back with goals from left wing Artem Anisimov in the first period and right wing Marian Gaborik in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. The Blue Jackets earned a power play late in the second period, but instead of using it to draw even, it led to the back-breaking goal from Henrique.

Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson fumbled the puck at the blue line, and it led to Elias flipping a sky-high pass that came to rest at the feet of Henrique behind the defense. Henrique made no mistake, burying the puck through Bobrovsky’s legs to extend the lead to 4-2.

Bobrovsky was the Russian goaltender at the Olympics who allowed four shootout goals to Team USA’s T.J. Oshie, who scored three of them through Bobrovsky’s legs.

Henrique, a Canadian, said Oshie’s five-hole dominance played no role in his goal.

“I was just trying to get a good shot through his five-hole,” Henrique said. “To hear that thud (of the puck hitting the padding in the back of the net) is probably my favorite sound in the world.”

“It’s a huge momentum boost for them,” Dubinsky said. “Any time you score a goal in the final minute of a period, that’s momentum for that team.”

The win meant a great deal for the Devils in the standings. They are now tied with the Blue Jackets with 63 points and sit three points back of both third place in the Metropolitan Division and the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. There are four teams tied with 63 points, but the Devils have played one more game than the other three.

Devils coach Peter DeBoer said while it’s tempting to check the scoreboard, his team must resist the temptation.

“As hard as it is to not scoreboard watch here, we have to take care of our own business,” DeBoer said. “We have to put our head down and win as many games as we possibly can. That’s what we’re concentrating on.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik returned to the lineup after breaking his collarbone Dec. 21. It was just his second game since Nov. 14, when he suffered a sprained knee. ... The Blue Jackets scratched LW Blake Comeau, RW Corey Tropp and D Cody Goloubef. ... Devils D Bryce Salvador (shoulder) and RW Damien Brunner (knee) left the game and did not return. Coach Peter DeBoer had no comment on the seriousness of either injury. ... Devils G Martin Brodeur will start against the New York Islanders on Saturday. It will be his first start since Jan. 26, a span of seven games. ... The Devils scratched D Anton Volchenkov, D Peter Harrold and C Jacob Josefson.