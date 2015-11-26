EditorsNote: edits throughout

Bobrovsky backstops Blue Jackets past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky continued his hot November, backstopping the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.

Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots, improving his record in November to 7-2-0. He has allowed two goals or less in each of those victories.

The seven wins tie his career high for a month. He went 7-1-2 with a 2.02 goals-against in November 2010.

Columbus (9-14-0) received goals from center William Karlsson and left winger Matt Calvert, which turned out to be the winner.

Center Adam Henrique scored for the Devils (11-9-1) and goaltender Cory Schneider made 23 saves.

Bobrovsky benefitted from a defense that killed off all five New Jersey power-play chances. The Blue Jackets have successfully killed off 45-of-50 penalties over the last 13 games.

He also capitalized from an official’s call in the third period.

The Devils appeared to tie the score at 2-2 8:28 into the third period on a goal from Henrique in a delayed penalty against the Blue Jackets, but the officials waived it off, ruling a Columbus player touched the puck.

“We controlled the puck and that was logically the right call,” Bobrovsky said of the disallowed New Jersey goal. “It’s fun to watch how hard they (defenseman) play. They block shots and they do a great job.”

New Jersey coach John Hynes was reluctant to talk about the disallowed goal.

“He (referee Jean Hebert) said a Columbus player touched the puck,” Hynes said. “I have no further comment on it.”

When asked if he heard a whistle to stop the play, Hynes responded: “No.”

Left winger Patrik Elias skated in his first game this season for the Devils after a knee injury forced him to miss the first 21 games. He is the Devils’ career leader with 406 goals, 611 assists and 1,017 points in 1,224 games.

Elias took two shots on goal in 13:36 of ice time.

“He looked good, he looked quick,” Hynes said of Elias “He was really smart the way he managed his shifts. He had a strong work ethic.”

Calvert’s first goal in 10 games gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 18:36 of the second period. He tipped in a shot from right winger Cam Atkinson for his third goal of the season.

The Devils took advantage of a turnover by Columbus center Boone Jenner just inside its zone to tie it at 1.

Henrique controlled the puck and worked a give-and-go with left winger Mike Cammalleri just inside the Columbus blue line. Henrique received the puck near the right circle and sent in a wrist shot for his team-leading 10th goal at 3:33 of the second period.

The assist was Cammalleri’s 15th of the season, matching his total from last season.

The Blue Jackets didn’t register a shot on goal for the first 17-plus minutes of the second period.

Karlsson provided Columbus with a 1-0 lead when he poked in a rebound for his third goal of the season at 8:51 of the first period. Left winger Nick Foligno’s shot was stopped, but a streaking Karlsson fired it in from a sharp angle on the red line.

New Jersey was outshot 14-4 in the first period, managing just one shot on two power-play chances.

Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri, the club’s second leading scorer, left the ice with seven minutes remaining in the period after getting into a scrap with Columbus defenseman Ryan Murray near the end boards. He played the last two periods with a shield covering his face.

NOTES: Columbus has played in a franchise-record 23 straight regulation games to start the season. It is the only team to not reach the new three-on-three overtime. ... Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky (infected elbow) and C Alexander Wennberg (foot) returned to the lineup after missing six games each. ... The Blue Jackets placed RW Rene Bourque (upper body) and D Cody Goloubef (broken jaw) on injured reserve. ... D Justin Falk and D Fedor Tyutin were healthy scratches for Columbus. ... Devils G Cory Schneider started for the sixth time in the past seven games. ... The Devils scratched RW Brian O‘Neill, D David Schlemko and RW Jiri Tlusty. ... The Devils have the fourth-ranked power-play in the league (22.5 percent). ... LW Scott Hartnell skated in his 100th game for Columbus.