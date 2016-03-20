Wedgewood stong as Devils edge Jackets

NEWARK, N.J. -- Goaltender Scott Wedgewood waited nearly six years to make his NHL debut. It turned out to be worth it.

The 23-year-old stopped 27 shots as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 at Prudential Center on Sunday.

Wedgewood, a third-round pick of the Devils in 2010, was trapped in the AHL behind the legendary Martin Brodeur and now Cory Schneider, one of the top goaltenders in the league. But an injury to Schneider and regular backup Keith Kinkaid needing a day off opened the door for Wedgewood, who walked through it with confidence.

Did Wedgewood ever begin to doubt this day would come?

“You don’t want to think that way,” Wedgewood said. “You’re always positive. Over the years, Marty played for a real long time and Schneids is doing amazing. They’re all great goalies and not too many guys have been hurt. I had a frustrating year (in the AHL) with a couple of injuries. This year, I’ve been doing the best I can when I’ve gotten an opportunity to play.”

Wedgewood found out late Saturday he was being called up to start -- he said he needed to drink Ny-Quil to help him get to sleep -- and had a few family members on hand to watch him play. If there was one save everyone in attendance will remember, it came in the second period with the game tied at 1.

The Devils generated several scoring chances during a 5-on-3 power play for 1:11 but it concluded without a goal. When defenseman Dalton Prout stepped from the penalty box, he found himself alone on a breakaway. Wedgewood was up to the task and denied Prout with his goal stick to preserve the tie.

The score remained that way until midway through the third period, when right winger Devante Smith-Pelly scored his seventh goal in nine games since he was acquired at the trade deadline. After his point-blank backhand attempt was denied, he dove to knock the puck past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and give the Devils a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Left winger Brandon Saad had a chance in the final minutes but an aggressive Wedgewood smothered the puck before Saad could get off a clean shot.

“He really came in and played well,” said left winger Reid Boucher, whose seventh goal gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 4:32 into the game. “He made some huge saves for us, especially during that 5-on-3 when Prout had a breakaway. That was a big point in the game. He was unbelievable.”

The Devils (35-31-7) had lost four straight to the Blue Jackets (29-35-8) this season entering Sunday and had just one win in their past six meetings.

Korpisalo played well but was hung out to dry on Smith-Pelly’s winner.

“I don’t know if it hit somewhere, but it hit my blocker and I thought it was going to bounce to the other side,” Korpisalo said. “Next time I see it, it’s in the net.”

The Blue Jackets entered the third period tied at 1 because of a goal by right winger Jared Boll. His first goal of the season was also his first since Feb. 13, 2015.

“They’re a pretty tight team to play against,” Boll said. “They do a good job of shutting down the middle. It’s tough to get shots through and get chances. I think we had our chances but their goalie played well.”

Devils coach John Hynes said Wedgewood earned himself another start at a to-be-determined date. Hopefully he’ll be able to sleep easier before that one.

“Last night, more so it was harder to think about it,” Wedgewood said. “But once I got here, the guys from the (AHL) here in the room made me feel comfortable.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella coached the 1,001st game of his career, a record for American coaches. ... Blue Jackets C Alex Wenneberg was replaced by RW Jared Boll for undisclosed reasons. ... Not only did Devils G Scott Wedgewood make his NHL debut, Devils D Vojtech Mozik did so as well. The 23-year-old native of Czech Republic was signed as an undrafted free agent in June 2015 and had one shot in 10:29. .. Devils RW Tyler Kennedy (lower body) left the game and did not return. ... Devils G Cory Schneider (knee) is expected to practice this week. ... Devils D John Moore (knee) and D David Schlemko (upper body) did not play.