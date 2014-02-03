Preview: Blue Jackets at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks continue their less-than-stellar homestand when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Anaheim began its five-game stretch at Honda Center with a loss to Minnesota and rebounded with a triumph over Philadelphia before being blanked by Dallas on Saturday. The Ducks, who began the season with a 22-game point streak at home (20-0-2), have fallen in regulation in three of their last five home contests.

Columbus is kicking off a four-game road trip that takes it through California prior to the Olympic break before ending in New Jersey on Feb. 27. The Blue Jackets appear to have gotten back on track following a three-game slide, posting victories over Washington and Florida to conclude a 2-1-0 homestand. Anaheim came away with a 4-3 victory at Columbus on Oct. 27 as Corey Perry snapped a tie with 2:25 remaining in the third period.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), KDOC (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (28-23-4): Ryan Johansen has recovered from a four-game goal-scoring drought, tallying three times in his last two contests while also adding an assist. The 21-year-old leads the team with 22 goals and 42 points. Columbus added to its blue line Sunday as it recalled Tim Erixon from Springfield of the American Hockey League, where he has registered four goals and 20 assists in 27 games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (40-12-5): Anaheim is beginning to get bitten by the injury bug. Nick Bonino, who has scored 16 goals in 56 games after entering the season with 11 tallies in 112 career contests, landed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mark Fistric suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s loss and is questionable for the game against Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. Bonino is tied with Perry for the team lead with six power-play goals.

2. With 13 goals, Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno is four away from tying his career high set in 2008-09 with Ottawa.

3. Ducks RW Teemu Selanne is even with Mike Gartner for 23rd on the all-time list with 1,432 games played.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2