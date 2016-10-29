Gagner, Saad, Bobrovsky lead Jackets over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad each scored two goals during a first-period blitz that gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night in front of 15,841 at the Honda Center.

Nick Folligno added three assists and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky matched his season high with 35 saves for his second shutout as the Blue Jackets (3-3-1) earned their third victory in five games and finished their first road trip 2-1-1.

Columbus did not secure its third victory last year until Nov. 3 after starting the season by losing the first eight games.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson tied his season best with 28 saves before Dustin Tokarski replaced him with 9:47 to play. Tokarski finished with five saves as the Ducks (3-4-2) suffered their second loss in three games.

Gagner and Saad twice scored within 20-second intervals to give the Blue Jackets a 4-0 lead halfway through the first period.

Gagner began the scoring sequence for the first goal behind the net with a pass to Scott Hartnell for a shot in the midst of a scrum in front of the net. Gibson stopped Hartnell's attempt, but Gagner shot the rebound between Gibson's legs for his first goal of the season at 10:12.

Then at 10:33, Saad scored his second goal by dragging a wrist shot that ricocheted off the right post from the top of the slot near the left circle. Video review upheld the goal.

The two Blue Jackets followed suit later in the period. After Gibson blocked Saad's shot near the right post, the puck deflected off Gibson's leg pad into the air. Saad batted the puck into the goal at 13:50 to extend Columbus' lead to 3-0.

Five seconds later, the Ducks' Shea Theodore received a penalty for tripping. The Blue Jackets needed just 10 seconds to exploit the power play, as Gagner converted the rebound of his own shot in front of the goal.

Anaheim had a chance to break the shutout while shorthanded with about six minutes left in the second period, when Andrew Cogliano secured a loose puck at center ice and started a 2-on-1 breakaway with Jakob Silfverberg. But Bobrovsky stopped Cogliano's wrist shot in front of the net.

NOTES: Columbus scratched D Scott Harrington, LW Sonny Milano and D Ryan Murray. ... Blue Jackets LW Boone Jenner needs four points for 100 in his career. ... The Blue Jackets placed D John Ramage on waivers Friday. Ramage, 25, had not appeared for Columbus this season. His father, Rob, played in the NHL for 15 seasons after beginning his career in the World Hockey Association. ... Anaheim scratched G Jonathan Bernier and D Korbinian Holzer. ... Ducks C Ryan Kesler needs three points for 500 in his career. ... The Ducks recalled D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL) one day after sending him and LW Emerson Etem to that club.