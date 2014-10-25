EditorsNote: correction in 9th graph

Ducks top Blue Jackets to stretch winning streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks stretched their winning streak to seven games, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in front of 15,758 fans on Friday night at the Honda Center.

Defensemen Sami Vatanen, center Ryan Getzlaf and right winger Corey Perry each contributed a goal and an assist. Rookie goaltender John Gibson allowed just one goal, a wonky puck that fluttered in off an Anaheim defender.

The seven-game surge might be considered more of a two-week streak, as the Ducks have won all their games during that span. Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said he divided the season into one-week increments, a practice he began after inheriting a Capitals team and a Ducks team that were buried deep in the standings when he was hired.

“It’s great, you want to build that identity, especially in our building,” Getzlaf, the Ducks captain said.

“We’re just playing, we’re trying to win our weeks and keep things going every day.”

Columbus took a penalty in the first minute and the Ducks took advantage on the ensuing power play. Vatanen faked a shot and dropped the puck to a cutting Perry, who zig-zagged to the goal mouth to backhand his league-leading 10th goal of the year. Anaheim led 1-0 just 88 seconds into the game.

Perry had a hat trick in the Ducks’ previous game, a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday.

“He’s feeling it right now,” Boudreau said. “Every time he’s touching the puck, he’s thinking that he’s going to score.”

Seconds later, the Ducks had to kill a penalty and did so while allowing just one shot on goal during the Blue Jackets’ man advantage.

In a period loaded with special teams action, the Ducks netted another power-play goal off a Vatanen slap shot from above the right faceoff circle at 8:37 to go up 2-0. It was Vatanen’s third goal of the season -- all three in his last three games, including two against St. Louis on Sunday.

Boudreau lauded Vatanen’s fake and pass on the first tally as well as his hard shot through a sound Perry screen on the second marker.

Left winger Scott Hartnell halved the Ducks’ lead on the Blue Jackets’ second power-play opportunity. With six minutes left in the first period, he chipped a puck off Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm and into the net. The goal was Hartnell’s first of the season and his first as a Blue Jacket.

The Ducks dominated possession in the second period, expanding their shots-on-goal advantage to 16-7 before extending their lead to 3-1 just over 13 minutes into the second period. Left winger Devante Smith-Pelly redirected a wobbling puck off a Perry centering pass for his second goal of the season.

“It’s tough to get shots when you’re playing in the defensive zone a lot, when you’re chasing the puck around,” Hartnell said.

Hartnell and defenseman Jack Johnson both said they felt a sluggish start and a 2-0 deficit were difficult to surmount, although they managed to do so last night at San Jose.

“They have too much talent to put them on the power play right away,” Johnson said. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole.”

The Blue Jackets rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 4-3 to topple the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday, but they had no such gusto on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Columbus was doubled up 34-17 in shots on goal and generated a negligible number of scoring chances. A late power play yielded a strong opportunity that went for naught, only to see the Blue Jackets immediately surrender two short-handed shots to Anaheim.

“Limiting that team to under 20 shots is a real coup, no matter how many they’ve got injured or if they played last night,” Boudreau said.

Getzlaf cemented the Ducks’ victory with an empty-net goal with 2:27 left to play, notching his third goal of the season.

NOTES: The Ducks recorded a seven-game winning streak for the fourth time since the start of last season. They are the only team to record multiple streaks of seven or more in that time span. ... Ducks D Clayton Stoner returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Wednesday, replacing Mark Fistric in the lineup. ... The Ducks were without LW Dany Heatley (groin), RW Kyle Palmieri (ankle), LW Patrick Maroon (knee) and D Bryan Allen (lower body). ... Columbus used the same lineup as they did Thursday in San Jose. ... The Blue Jackets continued to miss RW Nathan Horton (back), C Boone Jenner (hand), C Brandon Dubinsky (abdomen) and D Ryan Murray (knee), all key players who have yet to suit up for Columbus this season. ... C Marko Dano and G Curtis McElhinney (neck) were also out of action with injuries for Columbus.