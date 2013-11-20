Preview: Blue Jackets at Flames

After getting thoroughly blasted by one Alberta representative, the Columbus Blue Jackets look for a significantly better showing against the other when they visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Columbus suffered its ninth loss in 11 outings (2-6-3) with a decisive 7-0 setback to Edmonton on Tuesday. “We don’t know who we are or who we wanna be,” coach Todd Richards said. Nick Foligno added, “I hope we’ve hit rock bottom.”

Calgary flexed its offensive muscle in its last encounter, skating to a 5-4 shootout victory over Winnipeg on Sunday to snap a six-game winless skid (0-5-1). Rookie Sean Monahan made good on his first career attempt during the bonus format by scoring in the eighth round to secure the victory. Michael Cammalleri scored for the sixth time in eight outings to net his team-leading ninth tally in the win.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSOH (Columbus), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (7-11-3): To add injury to insult, Brandon Dubinsky suffered a right leg ailment and was unable to return to the ice in the third period. Defenseman Nikita Nikitin suffered the same injury, but managed to gut out the final 20 minutes of the lopsided affair. Blake Comeau, who was traded from Calgary at last season’s trade deadline, notched an assist in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 loss to the Flames on Oct. 4.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (7-11-3): Although experiencing pronounced growing pains, Reto Berra has gained the confidence of coach Bob Hartley. “I rarely (have seen) a goalie give up four goals (yet) play that well,” Hartley told NHL.com after the Swiss netminder earned his second victory with a 43-save performance against Winnipeg. “He’s learning really quickly.” Berra has started seven of the last eight games with Karri Ramo waiting in the wings.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary RW Jiri Hudler scored on Monday and also tallied in the teams’ previous meeting.

2. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky was chased midway into the second period after yielding four goals on 18 shots, but he’s expected to face the Flames.

3. Calgary has yielded a power-play goal in seven of its last eight games.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Blue Jackets 3