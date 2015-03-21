Preview: Blue Jackets at Flames

The Columbus Blue Jackets can complete a sweep of their Western Canadian road trip when they visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Flames are in the midst of a five-game homestand as they cling to third place in the Pacific Division. Columbus is well outside the playoff race in the Eastern Conference but has been playing the role of spoiler with a 6-2-0 record in its last eight games.

The Blue Jackets defeated Calgary 3-2 at Columbus on Oct. 17 for their fourth win in their last five meetings. Columbus is better on the road than at home, sporting a 19-15-2 away record, while Calgary is 6-9-0 against Metropolitan Division foes. Karri Ramo is confirmed as the starter for Calgary, while the Blue Jackets are expected to give the nod to Sergei Bobrovsky.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (32-35-4): Defenseman Ryan Murray missed Thursday’s 6-2 victory over Vancouver with a lower-body injury after playing three games in his return from an ankle ailment. Brandon Dubinsky returned to Columbus because of an upper-body injury and will not play Saturday. Rookie forward Marko Dano has seven points in his last five games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (39-27-5): Josh Jooris and Drew Shore are both suffering from undisclosed injuries and are unlikely to play Saturday. Jiri Hudler leads the team with 14 points in March, while Sean Monahan has a team-high seven goals. Markus Granlund was recalled from the American Hockey League and played his first NHL game since February in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau leads all rookies in points with 56.

2. Blue Jackets F Rene Bourque has already faced the Flames - his former team - five times in 2014-15, recording three assists.

3. Columbus is Calgary’s final Eastern Conference opponent of the season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flames 2