Blue Jackets 3, Flames 2 (OT): Rene Bourque scored his second goal against his former team 4:01 into overtime as Columbus skated to its sixth straight road victory.Bourque collected the rebound from defenseman Kevin Connauton’s shot and backhanded the puck past Karri Ramo to help the Blue Jackets sweep their Western Canadian road trip. Artem Anisimov scored in regulation and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots.

Sean Monahan and Jiri Hudler each had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who held onto third place in the Pacific Division. Ramo made 23 saves while making his second straight start.

Hudler fed Monahan in the slot on a power play to open the scoring 4:18 into the contest. Bourque tied the game nearly seven minutes later by streaking to the net and tipping Ryan Johansen’s centering pass around Ramo.

Monahan returned the favor with a centering pass that Hudler put past Bobrovsky 2:44 into the second period. The slim lead held until Anisimov pounced on an errant pass by defenseman Kris Russell and fired a backhand past Ramo 4:21 into the third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flames play six of their last eight games on the road. … Bourque has four goals in eight games since joining the Blue Jackets. He recorded back-to-back seasons of 27 goals during his time with the Flames. … Columbus rookie F Alexander Wennberg missed the contest after being diagnosed with a hand infection Friday.