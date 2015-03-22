(Updated: UPDATING: Adding standings information in Para 3.)

Blue Jackets 3, Flames 2 (OT): Rene Bourque scored his second goal of the game against his former team 4:01 into overtime as Columbus skated to its sixth straight road victory.Bourque collected the rebound of defenseman Kevin Connauton’s shot and backhanded the puck past Karri Ramo to help the Blue Jackets complete a sweep of their Western Canadian road trip. Artem Anisimov scored the tying goal in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots.

Sean Monahan and Jiri Hudler each recorded a goal and an assist for the Flames, who increased their lead over Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific to two points but fell two behind Vancouver for second in the division. Ramo finished with 23 saves while making his second straight start.

Hudler fed Monahan in the slot during a power play 4:18 into the contest to open the scoring. Bourque tied the game less than seven minutes later by streaking to the net and tipping Ryan Johansen’s centering pass around Ramo.

Monahan returned the favor with a feed that Hudler deposited past Bobrovsky 2:44 into the second period. The slim lead stood until Anisimov pounced on an errant pass by Calgary defenseman Kris Russell and fired a backhander past Ramo at 4:21 of the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flames play six of their last eight games on the road. … Bourque has registered four goals in eight games since joining the Blue Jackets. He recorded back-to-back seasons of 27 tallies during his time with Calgary. … Columbus rookie C Alexander Wennberg missed the contest after being diagnosed with a hand infection on Friday.