Preview: Blue Jackets at Flyers

After ending a franchise record-tying nine-game slide with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers last week, the Columbus Blue Jackets look to halt a two-game skid when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday. Ryan Johansen set up all four of his team’s goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 triumph over Philadelphia on Nov. 14 and had a tally and two assists in his team’s 4-3 shootout loss to Boston on Friday. Nick Foligno scored twice in the first meeting with the Flyers and also tallied against the Bruins.

While Columbus remains in the division’s basement, Philadelphia resides just two points ahead of the Blue Jackets after losing four in a row. Captain Claude Giroux scored in the first meeting with Columbus and also tallied in his team’s 3-2 setback to Minnesota on Thursday. Coach Craig Berube did his best to put a positive spin on the Flyers’ latest loss, saying “If we play like that, we’ll win a lot of hockey games. ... It’s not good enough; we lost. (But) that’s the way you gotta play.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Columbus), CSP (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-11-2): Sergei Bobrovsky saw three third-period goals spoil a strong performance on Friday, but the 2013 Vezina Trophy winner could return to the ice against his former team. Bobrovsky has stopped 63-of-65 shots en route to recording a pair of victories and one shutout versus Philadelphia. Speaking of former Flyers, Scott Hartnell has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last four contests - including versus the team with which he spent the previous seven seasons.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (7-9-2): Philadelphia saw some relief to its ailing defense as blue-liners Andrew MacDonald (lower body) and Luke Schenn (upper body) returned after missing 10 and three games, respectively. In addition, fellow defenseman Michael Del Zotto is questionable to play versus the Blue Jackets after suffering a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Veteran blue-liner Mark Streit scored versus the Wild for his first tally since Oct. 22.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek has collected five goals and 11 assists during his 10-game home point streak.

2. The Blue Jackets went 3-for-4 on the power play versus the Flyers, but are 0-for-5 in the last two games.

3. Philadelphia has yielded eight power-play goals in its last 16 opportunities over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2