Preview: Blue Jackets at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to extend their point streak to 10 games when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the finale of their five-game season series on Tuesday. Philadelphia improved to 6-0-3 in its last nine contests with Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at Buffalo, its fifth consecutive victory over the Sabres. Michael Raffl returned from a seven-game absence due to pneumonia to snap a tie with 7:15 left in the third period as the Flyers remained within reach of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus fell for the second time in three games Saturday, when it began its five-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. All-Star Nick Foligno forged a 3-3 tie with 32 seconds remaining in the second period, but the Blue Jackets allowed three goals in the third en route to their third loss in four road contests. Columbus improved to 3-1-0 against Philadelphia on Friday as it scored twice in the final 11:22 of the third session before Artem Anisimov tallied 2:17 into overtime for a 4-3 triumph.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (24-27-3): Sergei Bobrovsky continues to show progress as he recovers from a groin injury suffered on Jan. 21 that was expected to sideline him up to six weeks. The 26-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner has been skating for at least a week and could return by the end of the month barring a setback. Curtis McElhinney has gone 4-3-0 since taking over for Bobrovsky, allowing three or more goals in five of those contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (24-22-10): Philadelphia also is relying on its backup goaltender these days as Ray Emery fills in for the injured Steve Mason, who could miss another two weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. The 32-year-old Emery picked up the win after replacing Mason on Feb. 8 at Washington and has gone 1-0-2 since, yielding fewer than three goals twice in that span. Rob Zepp, a 33-year-old journeyman who went 3-1-0 while making his NHL debut earlier this season, was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Monday while Anthony Stolarz was sent back to the American Hockey League club without appearing in a game with the Flyers.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson has tallied in four of his last five games while former Flyer LW Scott Hartnell is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and five assists.

2. Flyers RWs Matt Read (two goals, two assists) and Wayne Simmonds (three goals, three assists) enter Tuesday with four-game point streaks.

3. Columbus has scored 21 goals over its last five games, with 20 coming at even strength.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Flyers 2