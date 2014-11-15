Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3: Nick Foligno recorded two goals and an assist while defenseman James Wisniewski scored twice on the power play as visiting Columbus halted its franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak in a game that featured five man-advantage tallies.

Ryan Johansen collected four assists and blue-liner Tim Erixon notched two for the Blue Jackets, who won for the first time since edging San Jose on Oct. 23. Curtis McElhinney turned aside 24 shots as Columbus went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Captain Claude Giroux and former Blue Jacket Jakub Voracek each registered a man-advantage goal and an assist for the Flyers, who had their five-game home winning streak snapped. Defenseman Michael Del Zotto also scored while Steve Mason made 34 saves and notched an assist against his former team.

Wisniewski opened the scoring 8:23 into the contest with a one-timer from the blue line, but Giroux answered with one of his own from the top of the left faceoff circle 4 1/2 minutes later. Erixon made a pass from the left circle to Foligno for a tap-in near the right post with 2:50 left in the first period before Voracek grabbed a loose puck on the doorstep and moved around a cluster of bodies before burying it at 3:21 of the second to again knot the contest.

Foligno gave Columbus its third lead midway through the period, drifting backward across the slot before beating Mason from the right circle for an even-strength goal, and Wisniewski cashed in during a 5-on-3 advantage less than four minutes later to make it 4-2. Del Zotto drew Philadelphia within one with a blast from the top of the left circle 70 seconds into the third, but the Flyers were unable to get the equalizer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky (finger) was activated from injured reserve and served as McElhinney’s backup against his former team. ... Columbus LW Scott Hartnell was recognized with a video tribute during a television timeout in the first period and received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. Hartnell spent seven seasons with the Flyers before being traded to the Blue Jackets during the offseason. ... Columbus D Jack Johnson returned from a three-game suspension and notched an assist while logging 20:37 of ice time.