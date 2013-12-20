Giroux leads Flyers to comback win over Jackets

PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux wouldn’t let any deficit stop the Philadelphia Flyers from finally having a winning record.

Giroux scored his second goal with 1:38 left to snap a tie and the Flyers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win at home.

The Flyers (16-15-4) scored all five of their five goals in the third, inclhding three goals in the final 4:39 to raise their record above .500 for the first time this season. Giroux, the team captain, had the last two 2:08 apart.

“For us to get that step over .500 and that little race for the playoffs, it’s a little motivation for the guys and hopefully we can build on it,” Giroux said. “Going to Columbus (on Saturday), they’re going to be frustrated, they’re going to want to play hard and they’re a team that’s pretty physical, so we’re going to have to be ready to go.”

Right winger Jakub Voracek and defensemen Braydon Coburn and Erik Gustafsson also scored for Philadelphia.

Right wingers Cam Atkinson and Jack Skille and left wingers Nick Foligno and Blake Comeau scored for Columbus (14-17-4).

“It was embarrassing,” Blue Jackets left winger Matt Calvert said. “Good teams find a way to win. We’ve had these leads in the past few games, and for whatever reason we seem to sit back a little bit. ”

Giroux was falling down with his back to the net when he backhanded a shot from the right circle past goaltender Curtis McElhinney to make it 5-4 with less than two minutes to play.

“I was tired,” Giroux said. “I was just trying to get it on net.”

The Blue Jackets never lost in regulation when leading after the second period under coach Todd Richards. They are now 36-1-1.

Down 3-0 going into the third period, the Flyers rallied.

Voracek started the comeback with his sixth goal in six games. He scored on a wraparound shot to cut it to 3-1 early in the third.

Coburn scored 1:02 later to get the Flyers within 3-2. He flipped a shot from just inside the blue line that took an odd bounce off the ice and hopped over McElhinney’s shoulder.

But Columbus regained a two-goal lead midway through the period on Comeau’s first goal in 16 games. Center Artem Anisimov set it up with a centering pass from behind the net.

That didn’t stop Philadelphia.

Gustafsson scored on a rebound with an extra skater on the ice during a delayed penalty call. Then Giroux tied it by stuffing in Voracek’s shot that hit the post.

“We talked before the game about moving up, being in a playoff spot, being above .500 and the first period looked good,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “That second goal in the second period put us on our heels, and we tried to win the game in the next shift, that mentality type thing. What happened was we just ended up turning pucks over and we just got outworked. But they responded in the third period with a great effort from everybody, and the goals went in and we ended up winning so it’s a great win, it really is. Our captain came up big.”

Atkinson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal in the first period after Voracek was stripped of the puck.

Skille, a healthy scratch the last six games, blasted a shot from the right circle that sailed inside the far post beyond goalie Steve Mason’s reach.

Foligno extended the lead to 3-0 with 11 seconds left in the second period when his shot hit Mason in the chest, slipped behind him and trickled in.

“We blew an outstanding chance to win a game,” Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson said. “I thought we got lucky in the first period to get out of that 1-0, but we played well in the second, set ourselves up for a great opportunity in the third period to win a game on the road. We blew it.”

NOTES: The Flyers and Blue Jackets finish their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Columbus. ... This was the first of four meetings between the two teams, who played each other just 11 times since Columbus joined the NHL in 2000. ... Former Flyers G Sergei Bobrovsky, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, did not face his former teammates. He has been sidelined by a groin injury since Dec. 4. ... Blue Jackets RW Jack Skille has scored a goal in three of the last six games he has played. ... RW Cam Atkinson’s goal gave the Blue Jackets a lead over the Flyers in Philadelphia for the first time since their first meeting in 2001.