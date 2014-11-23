Flyers snap skid, saddle Jackets with loss

PHILADELPHIA -- From effort to results, the Philadelphia Flyers gave their best performance of the season.

The result was a much-needed win.

Defenseman Braydon Coburn got his first goal and assist of the season, goaltender Steve Mason made 20 saves and the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

“Obviously when you lose four in a row, you want to step up and play a good game and get a win,” captain Claude Giroux said. “A couple of times this year we had the lead and kind of stopped playing and kind of started watching the game. Tonight we kind of kept playing and checking players and having fun. That’s one of the main focus of why we won tonight.”

Left winger Brayden Schenn, right winger Wayne Simmonds and defenseman Mark Streit also scored goals for the Flyers (8-9-2).

Center Boone Jenner and left winger Matt Calvert had goals for Columbus (6-11-3).

Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort.

“Could be casualness,” he said. “Some guys were engaged into the game. Our defenseman pretty much had to be because we were going back on pucks and getting forechecked you have to. We were still sloppy at times, but our goalie had to be into it. We didn’t have enough guys up front that were engaged into the game.”

Playing the Blue Jackets and former teammate Scott Hartnell for the second time in eight nights at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers were determined to end their skid.

Both goalies -- Mason and Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky -- also played their former team in a matchup of familiar opponents.

“Two good efforts in a row,” coach Craig Berube said, referring to a 3-2 loss against Minnesota on Thursday. “One thing in this league is that when you compete and you work hard, good things happen. Those are two things that you are in control of a lot of the time. Talked to our guys about competing and work hard every night and every shift.”

The Flyers took the lead for good on Streit’s goal with 5:05 left in the first period. Streit’s slap shot was stopped by Bobrovsky, but he wristed in the rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Giroux set it up with a crisp pass.

Simmonds scored a nifty goal on the power play to extend the lead to 3-1 in the second period. He was standing at the side of the net when right winger Jakub Voracek’s pass fluttered in the air. Simmonds caught it with his right hand, dropped it and shot it in off Bobrovsky’s skate for his eighth goal of the season.

Columbus cut it to 3-2 early in the third period when Calvert and right winger Jack Skille combined on an odd-man rush. Skille skated down the right side and fed Calvert a crossing pass to beat Mason going left to right.

But the Flyers regained their two-goal cushion when Coburn ripped a one-timer past Bobrovsky, who had lost his stick seconds earlier. The goal was Coburn’s first since March 8, ending a 24-game drought.

“It’s enormous,” Mason said of the win. “You can’t keep leaving points on the board, especially against division rivals that are chasing us in the standings. In our situation, we have to start picking up points on other teams in front of us. It was a big win and a great effort.”

Schenn gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 2:37 into the game when he deflected Voracek’s shot behind Bobrovsky. The puck bounced off one post and hit the other before it went in.

Jenner scored a power-play goal to tie it at 1 two minutes later. He blasted a slap shot that hit the back of the net and richocheted out. It was initially disallowed but overturned on a video review.

“I don’t think we were at the level we needed to be tonight, obviously, to get a win.” Jenner said. “It is hard to win in this league and we have to be willing to win every night and be willing to do everything we can. I think tonight we really wanted it but we needed to come out with a better effort as a group for all three periods.”

Voracek and Giroux each had two assists as Philadelphia’s top line combined for six points. Voracek leads the NHL with 29 points (7 goals, 22 assists).

NOTES: The Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game winless streak with a 4-3 win in Philadelphia on Nov. 14. ... Columbus was the last team in the NHL to have a game decided by a shootout this season -- a 4-3 loss at Boston on Friday. ... The Flyers will play seven of their next eight games on the road and 15 of their next 20 from Wells Fargo Center. ... Flyers F Chris VandeVelde didn’t play because of a lower-body injury.