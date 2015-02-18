Calvert nets two to lead Blue Jackets past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- If the Columbus Blue Jackets played more games against the Philadelphia Flyers, they would be in the playoff race.

Left winger Matt Calvert scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally midway through the third period, goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 42 saves and the Blue Jackets beat the Flyers 5-2 Tuesday night.

The Flyers (24-23-10) hadn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 19, going 6-0-3 in that span to close within six points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Centers Brandon Dubinsky and Ryan Johansen and defenseman James Wisniewski also scored goals for Columbus (25-27-3). The Blue Jackets are 4-1 against Philadelphia this season.

“You can feel comfortable out on the ice and playing against the group, but we just got back to doing some of the things right,” coach Todd Richards said.

Right winger Wayne Simmonds and defenseman Michael Del Zotto had Philadelphia’s goals.

Right after goalie Ray Emery made a spectacular save on defenseman Jack Johnson’s shot in front, Flyers right winger Vincent Lecavalier turned the puck over and the Blue Jackets capitalized to take a 3-2 lead.

Dubinsky started a tic-tac-toe play with a crisp pass to right winger Cam Atkinson, who pushed down low to Calvert and he wristed it in for his eighth goal.

“Inexcusable turnover,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said.

Another turnover after a pass in Philadelphia’s zone hit the linesman’s skate led to Dubinsky’s goal. He scored his sixth goal on a rebound off left winger Scott Hartnell’s shot to make it 4-2.

Calvert added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

“We need our best effort, and we need to get points,” Emery said. “From here on in, every game is important.”

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, the Flyers scored two goals 1:43 apart to tie it. Shortly after failing to score on a power-play chance, Simmonds tipped Del Zotto’s slap shot through center Chris VandeVelde’s screen and between McElhinney’s legs for his team-leading 22nd goal.

Del Zotto then blasted one from the left circle near the boards just under the crossbar for his sixth goal with 53.5 second left in the period.

But the Flyers couldn’t carry the momentum into the third.

“I think we were composed there in the intermission and we were confident and got our focus back and went out there and got the job done,” Johansen said. “We found a way to get a couple of goals in a tough building to play in, and we’re happy to get the win.”

The Flyers hadn’t trailed in regulation in six games until Wisniewski scored a power-play goal 4:51 in to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Wisniewski flicked a shot from the right circle into a wide-open net for his seventh goal.

Johansen scored less than two minutes later to make it 2-0. Right winger Corey Tropp’s shot bounced off Johansen’s hip and into the net for his 21st goal.

“Sometimes you may a couple mistakes early in the game and it comes back to bite you and that’s what happened,” Simmonds said. “We’ve been playing catch-up all year and we’re paying attention. Hockey is a game of mistakes and the team that makes less mistakes usually wins the game.”

NOTES: Flyers D Kimmo Timonen took part in the morning skate for the first time since he was diagnosed with blood clots in his leg and lungs last summer. The 39-year-old Timonen hopes to play in a game later this month. ... Blue Jackets All-Star LW Nick Foligno wasn’t in the lineup because of a lower-body injury. ... Flyers C Zac Rinaldo was a healthy scratch after serving an eight-game suspension for charging. ... Blue Jackets C Brian Gibbons was reassigned to the AHL’s Springfield Falcons after coming off injured reserve and clearing waivers. ... The Flyers continue their four-game homestand on Thursday vs. Buffalo. .... Columbus plays at Pittsburgh on Thursday in the third leg of a five-game road trip.