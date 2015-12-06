Hartnell leads Jackets over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Scott Hartnell said he felt embarrassed after being benched Friday night.

The left winger took out his frustrations on his former team, collecting a goal and two assists, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to an authoritative 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

”Definitely wanted to have a positive impact on the game,“ Hartnell said. Wanted to send a positive message that I don’t want to be embarrassed like that again obviously.”

That was coach John Tortorella sitting Hartnell in Friday’s loss following a costly penalty in Tuesday’s defeat.

”Taking people out of the lineup is the last resort,“ Tortorella said. (Hartnell) was so effective when I first started. His game slipped and his discipline slipped. It was sloppy.”

Well, message received.

Hartnell turned in his first three-point game of the season and did it against the team he played seven seasons for.

“He’s a pro. For us to win, he has to be part of this,” Tortorella said. “Sometimes it’s not a bad thing to sit and watch for a little bit. And he certainly answered tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Flyers (11-11-5) had their season-best four-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia is 1-6-2 in its last nine matchups with Columbus.

”We didn’t have that push back, that fight, and obviously that’s something you’ve got to have in this league,“ Philadelphia center Brayden Schenn said. As a team, we took a little bit of a night off.”

The Flyers went from a four-game winning streak to a nightmarish home loss. 4-1

”We’ve been playing pretty good hockey and tonight wasn’t acceptable,“ Philadelphia right winger Wayne Simmonds said. And we all know that.”

Both goalies squared off against their old clubs.

The Blue Jackets Sergei Bobrovsky (11-12-1) made 27 saves and improved to 4-1-0 lifetime against Philadelphia, while the Flyers’ Steve Mason (5-8-4) allowed four or more goals for the fifth time in 17 games this season.

“Coming off the road and having a big win (Friday) night, we didn’t bring the energy back here and we paid for it,” Mason said.

The Blue Jackets set the tone by dominating the first period, outshooting the Flyers 13-4.

Columbus got things started 8:55 into the game when left winger Nick Foligno fired a snap shot from the circle past Mason.

It all began with Hartnell, who took a turnover along the boards and quickly found center Alexander Wennberg, who dished cross-ice to a wide-open Foligno for a clean look and 1-0 lead.

Not long after, the Flyers surrendered an ugly goal.

Trying to clear the puck, a bad wraparound attempt by Philadelphia found the stick of defenseman Jack Johnson, who flung an innocuous shot at the net that was inadvertently deflected in by Flyers center Scott Laughton.

“First period, we look at the goals, we kind of gave them to them,” Mason said. “First one we obviously got to find a way to get it out, and the second one, it was an unfortunate deflection off our own guy.”

In the second period, Flyers left winger Michael Raffl was hit with a pass while streaking to the net for a goal that cut Philadelphia’s deficit in half.

However, Foligno struck again 4 1/2 minutes later, beating Mason by blasting one top shelf stick side, assisted by Hartnell and Bobrovsky.

Hartnell then piled on with a goal, tipping in a pass from Wennberg for a power-play marker and commanding 4-1 lead at the second intermission. Foligno added another point by assisting the goal, as he finished with three points.

“(Tortorella) is very serious about the standard he is setting here and Hartnell handled it like a pro,” Foligno said. “When you sit him out, it sends a shockwave through the room.”

NOTES: Flyers D Luke Schenn suffered an ankle injury in the loss. Afterward, coach Dave Hakstol had no update on Schenn’s status. ... Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell was back in the lineup after being a surprising healthy scratch Friday night. Coach John Tortorella said he was unhappy with Hartnell’s performance of late. Hartnell, who entered the game with nine goals and seven assists, played seven seasons with the Flyers. ... Philadelphia on Saturday activated C R.J. Umberger and C Ryan White off injured reserve, and sent C Nick Cousins and RW Colin McDonald to American Hockey League affiliate Lehigh Valley. White (upper body injury) had missed nine straight games, while Umberger (lower body injury) was out 12 in a row. ... Blue Jackets D Fedor Tyutin returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 after missing six consecutive games because of a broken nose. ... Flyers C Sam Gagner (upper body) and D Mark Streit (groin) remained out, while D Radko Gudas served the second game of his three-game suspension. ... Blue Jackets D Kevin Connauton was a healthy scratch.