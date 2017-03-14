EditorsNote: fixes word spacing in fourth paragraph

Dubinsky's power-play goal helps Blue Jackets dump Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- With their 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets established a franchise record with their 44th win and 94th point.

Coach John Tortorella says the Blue Jackets gained something even more valuable. "Our whole mantra at the beginning of the year was being better pros, being businessmen, and just trying to gain some respect in the league, because we had zero going into the season, zero," Tortorella said. "And that's what we continue to do."

Having blown a two-goal lead by allowing three consecutive goals, the Blue Jackets (44-18-6) tied the score on a late second-period goal by rookie defenseman Zach Werenski and went ahead on Brandon Dubinsky's power-play goal 8:46 into the third period to win for the fourth time in five games.

Cam Atkinson added two goals, Sam Gagner scored once and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves, improving his career record against Philadelphia to 7-1-0 since the Flyers traded him in 2012.

Rookie Travis Konecny recorded the first two-goal game of his NHL career and Brayden Schenn scored his league-leading 15th power-play goal for the Flyers (31-29-14).

Steve Mason (19-19-7) took the loss for the Flyers, who have dropped three straight and remain six points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs, who own the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 76 points.

Konecny's roughing penalty against Blue Jackets right winger Oliver Bjorksatrand led to Dubinsky's go-ahead power-play goal.

"It's a stupid penalty by me and honestly I put the game in my hands there," Konecny said. "It's unacceptable. I have to own up to it, it cost us the game."

Dubinsky took a feed from Brandon Saad and rifled a shot past Mason for his 10th goal of the season and his first since Feb. 17th, a span of 10 games.

"It always feels great to score, but winning feels a lot better," Dubinsky said. "I didn't even know it was that long. I just go out there and play as hard as I can every night. When you're fortunate enough to put one in the back of the net, especially a winner, it feels really good."

The Blue Jackets killed off seven of eight Flyers power plays, including a third-period hooking penalty to Boone Jenner, before Atkinson finished off the Flyers with an empty-netter.

"Maybe they (the referees) don't like us," joked Atkinson when asked about the eight Columbus penalties. "We did a good job on the PK."

The Flyers' special teams were not nearly as good. They went 1-for-8 on the power play and have now allowed seven power-play goals in their last five games.

"It is a big part of the NHL these days," Mason said. "We have to find ways to come out on top in the special team battle because they are such an important part of the game."

Just as they did two days earlier in a 5-3 loss at Buffalo, the Blue Jackets jumped out to an early lead, scoring on consecutive first-period shots by Gagner and Atkinson one minute apart.

Gagner's goal matched his career high of 18 set in 2011-12. It came on a blast from the point against his former team, which declined to re-sign him after seeing him score 17 goals last season. Atkinson's goal was his team-high 31st of the season.

The Blue Jackets saw their lead evaporate when the Flyers scored three straight times, including a pair by Konecny. Konecny used his quick release to beat Bobrovsky with 5:50 remaining in the first period.

Schenn tied the score 4:23 into the second period and Konecny gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead with his 10th goal of the season on another snap shot past Bobrovsky at 11:03 of the middle period.

This time, the Blue Jackets battled back to earn their 44th win.

"I'm not saying a bad word about the team," Tortorella said. "They fought their way through and found a way to win."

NOTES: Blue Jackets F Nick Foligno (illness) sat out for just the third time this season and was replaced on the top line by RW Oliver Bjorkstrand. ... With D Ryan Murray sidelined four to six weeks with a broken hand, D Kyle Quincey played on a third defense unit with Markus Nutivaara. ... Flyers D Brandon Manning sat out due to an upper-body injury and was replaced in the lineup by Nick Schultz, who played alongside Shayne Gostisbehere. ... The Flyers return to action Wednesday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Philadelphia for the first time since Oct. 29. The Flyers are 0-2-0 against the Pens this season, with one last meeting on March 26.... The Blue Jackets return home to face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, then head north to face the Islanders and Devils on Saturday and Sunday.