Preview: Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

The Columbus Blue Jackets waited more than five weeks for Marian Gaborik to return to the lineup, but the good vibes lasted less than one period. Gaborik suffered a fractured collarbone in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia - his first game since Nov. 14 - and will be sidelined six to eight weeks for the Blue Jackets, who visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Columbus, which plays six of its next seven away from home, has won five straight meetings with the Hurricanes.

Carolina fell for the fifth time in six games (1-2-3) in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Tampa Bay, marking the team’s eighth defeat beyond regulation - second only to the Detroit Red Wings (nine). The Hurricanes have three overtime setbacks during the recent six-game slump and have failed to produce more than two goals on four occasions during that stretch. Jiri Tlusty scored both goals in Saturday’s defeat, his only two points in the last eight games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (15-17-4): Gaborik was hurt, ironically, while assisting on Columbus’ opening goal of the game, taking a three-time 40-goal scorer out of the lineup. “You know what he can do, the kind of difference he can make in a game with his offensive talent,” right wing R.J. Umberger said. “You just want to see that guy on the ice.” Ryan Johansen continued his recent tear in Saturday’s victory, scoring twice to give him eight goals in his last 13 games and a team-high 29 points.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-14-8): Justin Peters registered a season-high 47 saves against Tampa Bay but lost for the third time in four starts (1-1-2) as Carolina has scored only six goals in that span. “Our goalie stole a point for us,” coach Kirk Muller said following Saturday’s setback. “He was the difference for us. We had a tired group. Hey, what can you say, Justin had a great game.” Captain Eric Staal has recorded 18 points in his last 20 games.

OVERTIME

1. Tlusty had a short-handed goal Saturday, Carolina’s league-best seventh of the season.

2. Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert sprained his shoulder in Saturday’s game and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

3. Columbus has won its last two games at Carolina, the last coming in March 2011.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 3