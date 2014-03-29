Preview: Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

One team looks to remain in a playoff position while the other attempts to stay in the race when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Columbus begins the day in possession of the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference despite being even in points with three other clubs. The Blue Jackets squandered a chance to create a bit of breathing room when they dropped a 2-1 home decision to Pittsburgh on Friday.

Carolina needs a victory to keep alive its slim postseason hopes, as it sits seven points behind Detroit for the second wild card. The Hurricanes remained in the race with a 3-0 triumph at Florida on Thursday in which Jiri Tlusty scored twice and Anton Khudobin made 35 saves. Columbus and Carolina split their first four meetings, but the Hurricanes have won the last two.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (37-30-6): Columbus hopes to have Sergei Bobrovsky in net after the reigning Vezina Trophy winner missed Friday’s contest due to illness. The Russian started 19 consecutive games before sitting out in favor of Curtis McElhinney, who made 29 saves against Pittsburgh. Matt Calvert scored the lone goal versus the Penguins, ending his 12-game drought.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (32-32-9): Eric Staal has only 17 goals, his lowest total in a non-lockout season since netting 11 as a rookie in 2003-04. The captain has just one tally in his last 14 games. Jeff Skinner, who leads the club with 28 goals, is three shy of his career high set during his 2010-11 rookie campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus has won only two of its last six contests.

2. Khudobin’s shutout on Thursday was his third in 47 career starts.

3. The Blue Jackets assigned G Mike McKenna to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 2