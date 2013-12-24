(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Skille’s name in first graph)

Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3: Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal with 4:02 to play and Jack Skille notched the game-winner 88 seconds later as visiting Columbus stunned slumping Carolina.

Artem Anisimov had a goal and an assist and Corey Tropp also scored as the Blue Jackets won their second straight following a three-game skid and beat the Hurricanes for the sixth consecutive time. Mike McKenna turned aside 30 shots to earn his first NHL victory in his third career start.

Jeff Skinner had a pair of power-play goals and Alexander Semin scored the go-ahead tally midway through the third period for Carolina, which tumbled to its sixth loss in seven games (1-3-3). Justin Peters made 21 saves and Jordan Staal collected a pair of assists for the Hurricanes.

Skinner scored both his goals off the faceoff, the second coming off a feed from Semin that found him all alone in the slot for a wrister that sizzled past the glove of McKenna with 3:35 left in the second period. That tally came 46 seconds after Tropp scored his first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets, chipping in a rebound in front.

Semin halted a 14-game goalless drought by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Staal at 9:06 of the third for a 3-2 lead, but Johansen notched his 10th goal in the last 18 games for the equalizer. Skille converted Anisimov’s behind-the-back pass with 2:34 remaining for the decisive tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Skinner collected his fifth goal in six games and 10th in the last 10 contests. ... Hurricanes captain Eric Staal assisted on Skinner’s first goal to give him 21 points in his last 19 games. ... Atkinson registered his 19th point on Anisimov’s tally, eclipsing his previous career high of 18 from last season.