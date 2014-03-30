(Updated: UPDATING: Carolina’s status in standings in Para 3.)

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT): Ryan Johansen beat Anton Khudobin with a shot from the top of the slot during a power play at 2:40 of overtime as visiting Columbus won for the third time in seven games.

Artem Anisimov recorded a goal and an assist while Matt Calvert also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who maintained their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Curtis McElhinney turned aside 25 shots in his second straight start in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, who served as the backup due to an illness.

Jeff Skinner and Andrei Loktionov scored for the Hurricanes, who are eight points back in the wild-card race with eight games remaining. Riley Nash notched two assists and Khudobin finished with 29 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Carolina got on the board with 3:31 left in the second as Skinner buried his own rebound on the doorstep. Columbus answered 2:17 later, when Calvert intercepted a pass attempt by Skinner in the right faceoff circle and fired the puck past Khudobin.

Loktionov put the Hurricanes back in front during a power play at 6:38 of the third, converting Nash’s cross-slot pass from the left circle. The lead lasted only 50 seconds as Anisimov backhanded a rebound past the outstretched right leg of Khudobin from the left side of the crease.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johansen became the third player in Blue Jackets history to score 30 goals in a season, joining Geoff Sanderson and Rick Nash. ... Calvert has scored in two straight contests following a 12-game drought. ... Loktionov’s tally was his seventh of the season and third in 12 games with Carolina after being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline.