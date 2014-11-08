Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT): Elias Lindholm scored 4:22 into overtime as host Carolina rallied for its fourth consecutive victory and a home-and-home sweep of struggling Columbus.

With his team on the power play, Lindholm held the puck on a 2-on-1 break and fired a high shot past Blue Jackets netminder Curtis McElhinney’s glove for his fourth goal and sixth point during the winning streak. Jeff Skinner had a second-period goal, Victor Rask added the equalizer in the third and Cam Ward turned aside 29 shots for his fourth straight win.

Scott Hartnell had both goals and Boone Jenner notched a pair of assists for Columbus, which has dropped seven straight games (0-6-1). McElhinney made 32 saves in defeat.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Blue Jackets dominate en route to an 11-4 edge in shots, Carolina drew first blood 2:43 into the middle frame. Pouncing on a giveaway deep in the Columbus zone, Skinner kicked the puck to his stick before lofting a low backhand past McElhinney on the glove side.

Hartnell drew the Blue Jackets even at 11:15 after slapping home a Jenner pass that caromed off the skate of a Carolina defender, and he put Columbus ahead with 1:16 remaining in the period by one-timing a loose puck in the low slot after Jenner drove the net. Rask drew the Hurricanes even at 11:51 of the third, wheeling around in the left circle before whipping a low wrist shot past a fooled McElhinney.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carolina F Alex Semin had an assist on Rask’s goal - his third of the season - but has been held without a goal through his first 10 games. ... Columbus finished with a 34-10 advantage in hits. ... Jenner’s assists were his first points of the campaign.