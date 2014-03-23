Preview: Blue Jackets at Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to continue their dominance of the New York Islanders on Sunday, when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet on Long Island. The Blue Jackets have won both meetings with the Islanders this season and are 11-1-3 with one tie in the all-time series. Columbus certainly can benefit from another victory against the cellar dwellers, as it has dropped one point behind Detroit for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Blue Jackets put forth a spirited effort when they encountered the former face of the franchise in Rick Nash on Friday but yielded three unanswered goals en route to a costly 3-1 setback to the New York Rangers. The Islanders have had some time off to consider their lackluster effort in Tuesday’s 6-0 home loss to Minnesota. To add injury to insult, leading scorer Kyle Okposo suffered a lower-body ailment and is in doubt for Sunday’s contest.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (36-28-6): Columbus’ power outage with the man advantage continued on Friday as it failed on all four opportunities to drop to 0-for-29 in the last eight games. “We need to focus on where our power play needs to be,” Brandon Dubinsky said. “... We’ve got to figure it out, and figure it out quick.” The Blue Jackets certainly “figured it out” in their two previous meetings with the Islanders, going 1-for-2 in a 3-2 shootout win on Oct. 5 and 2-for-4 in a 5-2 triumph on Nov. 9.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (26-35-9): Although Okposo missed Saturday’s practice, coach Jack Capuano wasn’t willing to rule him out versus Columbus. “There’s a chance that he could play,” Capuano told reporters. “But we’re obviously never going to put a player in the lineup if he’s not capable of helping the team or put him in a position to hurt himself.” Colin McDonald joined the first line in practice on Saturday while rookie Johan Sundstrom moved into the third-line rotation.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start his 18th consecutive game on Sunday. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner owns a 9-1-0 career mark with a 1.99 goals-against average versus the Islanders.

2. Islanders D Lubomir Visnovsky is nursing an upper-body injury and is likely to sit out Sunday’s contest. Big D Scott Mayfield may be next in line for a recall from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

3. Dubinsky has collected two goals and two assists versus the Islanders this season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 5, Islanders 1