Preview: Blue Jackets at Islanders

The New York Islanders dominated their Metropolitan Division adversaries by posting at least a point in each of their first nine meetings (7-0-2) before losing their last three encounters. The Islanders look to regain their footing at the expense of the Columbus Blue Jackets when the cellar-dwelling team makes its first trip to the Barclays Center on Tuesday.

New York has seen its offense go limp to begin the new calendar year as it has mustered just three goals in setbacks to Pittsburgh (Jan. 2) and Washington (Thursday) before getting shut out in a 4-0 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. “We looked a bit off, sluggish, nothing was crisp and we paid for it,” said forward Kyle Okposo (team-leading 31 points), who has collected two goals and an assist in a pair of victories over Columbus. The Blue Jackets are in no position to shed a tear for the plight of the Islanders, as they have dropped both ends of a home-and-home series with Carolina to fall to 2-5-1 in their last eight. Cam Atkinson scored his second goal in three games in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes and also tallied in Columbus’ 3-2 overtime loss to New York on Dec. 12.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (15-24-4): Josh Anderson scored after being paired with fellow rookie Kerby Rychel and Brandon Dubinsky on Saturday as Columbus desperately attempted to overcome a three-goal deficit versus Carolina. “It’s good to see them get an opportunity,” Dubinsky told the Columbus Dispatch. “Those are two guys who play my style of game, which is getting the puck deep and forechecking and banging. Hopefully we can create some havoc out there and make it tough on the opposing (defense).” Coach John Tortorella liked what he saw as the trio remained intact in Monday’s practice and will stay together against New York.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (22-15-5): Jaroslav Halak has yielded seven goals on 68 shots in two starts since returning from an upper-body injury, but a date with Columbus could get him back on track. The 30-year-old made 37 saves in a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Oct. 20 and turned aside 28 shots in the latter meeting to improve to 11-4-3 versus the club. Halak is working behind a defense that is reeling with the long-term loss of veteran Johnny Boychuk (upper body) as well as fellow blue-liner Travis Hamonic, who sat out Monday’s practice and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. New York has lost seven of its last 11 games, getting outscored by a 24-6 margin in the setbacks.

2. Columbus LW Brandon Saad has recorded 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last 10 contests.

3. The Islanders are 5-0-3 in their last eight home games versus the Blue Jackets.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Blue Jackets 2