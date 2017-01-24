Preview: Blue Jackets at Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets have done an impressive job in making the 2016-17 season one for the books, and Cam Atkinson has been a central character throughout it all. Fresh off his fifth two-goal performance of the season, Atkinson looks to send the Blue Jackets to their third straight victory on Tuesday when they play the second contest of their four-game road trip against the New York Islanders.

Atkinson collected a goal and an assist in Columbus' 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 10 and his team-leading 23 tallies and 45 points are a respective four and eight shy of his career-high totals, set last season. Alexander Wennberg was held off the scoresheet in that contest but notched three of his team-leading 31 assists as the Blue Jackets won their second straight in Sunday's wild 7-6 victory over Ottawa. Columbus likely will have a tougher time on Tuesday versus Thomas Greiss, who was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week after posting a 2-0-1 mark with two shutouts, a stingy 0.98 goals-against average and .971 save percentage. The 30-year-old German made 44 saves on Sunday, but saw a two-goal lead evaporate on Sunday as the Islanders extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) with a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (32-10-4): Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves on Saturday to improve to 3-1-0 in his last four starts, turning aside 149 of 155 shots in that span. The former Vezina Trophy winner is looking to claim the honor for the second time in five years, and he'd likely receive no complaint from the Islanders, against whom he improved to 12-4-0 in his career after making 28 saves in the encounter last month. Veteran Scott Hartnell scored twice on Saturday to increase his point total to five (three goals, two assists) in his past five games overall and has ripped the Islanders for 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 55 career meetings.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-17-9): Captain John Tavares scored in the first meeting with Columbus and has been on a tear in the new year with eight goals and an assist in the past six games to claim the team lead in tallies (19) and points (36). Anders Lee (17 goals) has stepped up his game since being held off the scoresheet in four straight contests following the team's mandated bye, scoring three goals and setting up as many in his last five contests. Defenseman Nick Leddy is also chipping in offensively with a pair of assists versus Los Angeles and scoring a goal against the Flyers to increase his point total to eight (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Josh Bailey scored in the first encounter with Columbus and resides one goal shy of 100 for his career.

2. Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad also scored in the first meeting with the Islanders, but has just one point in his last 10 games.

3. The Islanders boast a 7-0-3 mark in their last 10 home games versus the Blue Jackets, but are 4-7-2 against Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 2