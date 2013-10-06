Blue Jackets 3, Islanders 2 (SO): Mark Letestu and Nick Foligno scored 4:09 apart in the third period and Cam Atkinson netted the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout as Columbus spoiled New York’s home opener.

After Letestu gave the Blue Jackets the edge in the second round of the bonus format, Matt Moulson converted in the third to keep the Islanders alive. Josh Bailey was denied on New York’s fourth attempt, but Atkinson deked and slid the puck past the outstretched glove of Evgeni Nabokov for the winning goal.

Atkinson added an assist in regulation and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for Columbus, which posted its first victory as a member of the newly formed Metropolitan Division.

Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky recorded a goal and an assist while Moulson also scored for the Islanders, whose home-opening winless streak reached five games. Captain John Tavares notched a pair of assists and Nabokov stopped 27 shots.

With Columbus trailing 2-0, Letestu beat Nabokov with a wrist shot from the left hash marks during a man advantage at 7:45 to halve the deficit. Foligno was credited with the tying goal when his poke attempt of Ryan Johansen’s rebound went in off sliding Islanders center Peter Regin, who was knocked down from behind without a penalty called.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York has posted just one regulation victory in 15 all-time meetings with the Blue Jackets. ... Visnovsky cashed in on a power-play opportunity with a one-timer from the blue line at 8:17 of the second period. ... Moulson doubled the advantage with 5:59 remaining in the second, taking a feed from Tavares and deking before slipping a backhander past Bobrovsky from the doorstep.