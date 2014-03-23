Islanders blank playoff-hopeful Blue Jackets

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- For the New York Islanders, the tone of a frustrating season was set in their home opener Oct. 5, when they blew a two-goal third-period lead in a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Almost five months later, one of the few tangible things left for the Islanders to salvage from the season is the satisfaction of impeding somebody else’s path to the playoffs -- which they did Sunday, when goaltender Evgeni Nabokov made a two-goal lead over Columbus stand up in a 2-0 shutout of the Blue Jackets at Nassau Coliseum.

“I feel like a lot of the teams we’re going to be playing against at this point of the season (will be in the playoff hunt),” said Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic, who scored New York’s second goal on a coast-to-coast rush in the final minute of the second. “There’s definitely a dog race and it’s tough. We saw it last year when we were playing (for a playoff spot) and teams really wanted to try and take you out.”

While the playoff hopes of the Islanders (27-35-9) -- who missed the playoffs in five straight seasons before qualifying as the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference last year -- are long over, the path to a long-awaited postseason berth got tougher on Sunday for Columbus.

With their second straight loss and their third in the last four games dating back to Tuesday, the Blue Jackets (36-29-6) ensured they would remain at least one point behind Detroit and Washington in the race for the second wild-card spot in the East.

The Red Wings host Minnesota later Sunday while the Capitals are off. Columbus, which finished a stretch of three games in four days on Sunday, hosts Detroit on Tuesday.

The frustration of an ill-timed slump is beginning to build for the Blue Jackets, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2008-09 -- the only time the franchise has qualified for the postseason since beginning play in 2000-01.

When a television reporter asked Blue Jackets center and captain Brandon Dubinsky what Columbus is doing wrong, defenseman James Wisniewski sarcastically answered “Not scoring points.”

“Really disappointed -- that’s probably the best word for it,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “We have opportunities and we aren’t getting help from anyone else and we have an opportunity to help ourselves. But we didn’t take that opportunity.”

The Blue Jackets continued to squander power-play opportunities Sunday, when they went 0-for-6 on the man advantage. Columbus, which had four power-play chances in the third period, is scoreless in its last 36 power plays dating back to March 4.

“Obviously wasn’t very good,” Richards said. “That’s a number of games in a row.”

Of the 41 saves Nabokov made in his 58th career shutout, 14 came on the power play, including 11 in the third period.

“Your best penalty killer is your goaltender,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “And he had some big saves for us.”

While the Islanders didn’t mind playing spoiler Sunday, they were even more satisfied with their response to a 6-0 loss to Minnesota in their most recent game on Tuesday.

“It was an all-time low for us,” Capuano said. “There haven’t been too many games this year that this team has given up or quit. I‘m not saying that we quit in that Minnesota game but we didn’t have the consistent effort that we needed to or our fans deserve.”

Said Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck, who scored New York’s first goal in the first period: “I think we’ve got a lot of pride in here. I think we’ve got a pretty sour taste about the way things have gone earlier in the year and especially the way the last game went. We were definitely poised to come out hard.”

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders had five scratches, including the injured trio of RW Michael Grabner (concussion), D Brian Strait (broken hand) and D Lubomir Visnovsky (upper body). Grabner has missed four straight games. Strait and Visnovsky were hurt Tuesday against Minnesota. LW Eric Boulton and D Radek Martinek were healthy inactives. ... D Thomas Hickey is the only Islanders player to play in all 71 games this season. New York has lost 173 games to injury. ... Six players were inactive for the Blue Jackets, including the healthy quintet of RW Jared Boll, RW Matt Frattin, D Frederic St. Denis, D Nick Schultz and RW Corey Tropp. D Ryan Murray, who underwent knee surgery on March 7, was also scratched. Boll was a healthy scratch for the third straight game since returning form injured reserve on Wednesday. He has not played since Nov. 22, when he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. ... G Sergei Bobrovsky has started 19 straight games for Columbus -- including the March 10 game at Dallas postponed after the Stars’ Rich Peverley collapsed on the bench in the first period -- since Jan. 28, when Curtis McElhinney took the loss against Ottawa.