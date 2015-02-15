Islanders find a way to beat Blue Jackets

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Columbus Blue Jackets will be the New York Islanders’ opponent for the final regular season game ever played at Nassau Coliseum on April 11. But in defeating the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Islanders provided the latest bit of evidence that hockey will continue to be played at the Coliseum beyond the regular season finale.

Center John Tavares scored the final two goals of a three-goal, third-period outburst by the Islanders, who pulled away for a 6-3 win in front of a near-sellout crowd of 15,678.

“Good teams find a way to win,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “And we did.”

The Islanders looked ready to blow the Blue Jackets out in the first period when center Josh Bailey scored 71 seconds into the game and again at the 8:21 mark to stake New York to a 2-0 lead.

But Columbus scored twice later in the first, including the tying goal with 31.5 seconds to go, and tied the game again with 31.2 seconds left in the second.

Such hiccups might have undone the Islanders last season, when they lost 13 games in which they led by at least two goals. But opening this season with four straight wins and maintaining their spot at or near the top of the Metropolitan Division has emboldened New York with the belief that it can bounce back.

“You start seeing some results, you start getting some confidence,” Bailey said. “That’s probably been the biggest thing. Try to keep cool behind the bench and stay calm and just stick to our game plan.”

The victory Saturday marked the second straight time the Islanders have squandered a 2-0 lead but recovered to win. The Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in a span of 4:09 in the second period Thursday before center Anders Lee scored the game-winner later in the second.

On Saturday, center Frans Nielsen put the Islanders ahead to stay with a goal 1:54 into the third before Tavares’ goals iced the victory.

“I think we were disappointed with the way we finished (in the first period) and a couple of the goals we gave up,” Tavares said. “We knew we were doing a lot of good things and we were controlling most of the play.”

The goals snapped a three-game drought for Tavares, who was robbed numerous times Thursday and in the first two periods Saturday. The Islanders’ captain celebrated his second goal Saturday with an emphatic pumping of his fists.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities in the last handful of games and a few that I probably should have had,” Tavares said. “It was nice to get that first one in, and (the) second one as well. You just try to create opportunities.”

Tavares assisted on both of Bailey’s goals, Lee had four assists and center Ryan Strome also scored for the Islanders (37-18-1), whose fourth straight win extended their Metropolitan lead over the idle Pittsburgh Penguins to three points.

The Islanders also moved a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay for second place overall in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens.

“As we move forward here, some of the things that we do should be a turnkey operation, as far as attitude and the believability and trust in one another,” Capuano said. “Nothing with this team right now fazes me. I think they’re in a good state of mind.”

Goalie Jaroslav Halak had 34 saves.

Center Brandon Dubinsky, right winger Cam Atkinson and left winger Nick Foligno scored for the Blue Jackets (24-27-3), whose slow start frustrated head coach Todd Richards.

“We talked about their speed and getting ready for this and the first period in particular, everyone’s first shift, just how important that is to the game,” Richards said. “It’s not a game that you want to chase. And I don’t know if it was a minute-and-a-half into the game, whatever it was, and we’re down 1-0.”

Goalie Anton Forsberg, who was seeking his first NHL win, recorded 40 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched D Matt Donovan and D Calvin de Haan, who hasn’t played since he needed 10 stitches to close a cut near his eye on Feb. 7. ... Islanders LW Michael Grabner remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury that has kept him out the last four games. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Dalton Prout, who has missed three straight games with an upper-body injury, and D Jordan Leopold. ... G Anton Forsberg made his fourth career start for the Blue Jackets.