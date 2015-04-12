Blue Jackets end season with shootout win over the Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A memorable final game at Nassau Coliseum left Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Scott Hartnell hoping the New York Islanders can mount one more playoff run in the old barn. But Hartnell and his teammates made the Islanders’ task a lot tougher Saturday night.

Hartnell scored the game-tying goal with 1:35 left in regulation and center Alexander Wennberg and right winger Cam Atkinson scored in the shootout as the Blue Jackets ruined the Islanders’ last regular season game at the Coliseum with a 5-4 victory.

The Blue Jackets’ comeback from a two-goal third period deficit not only soured a day-long celebration at the Coliseum - where thousands of fans began gathering and tailgating in the late morning - but also cost the Islanders home ice advantage in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Washington Capitals, which opened the door for the Islanders by falling to the New York Rangers, 4-2, earlier Saturday.

The Islanders (47-28-7) and Capitals (45-26-11) each finished with 101 points and 40 regulation or overtime wins. But Washington earned home ice by virtue of earning six points (2-0-2) in the season series against the Islanders, who had five points (2-1-1).

The quarterfinal series will begin either Wednesday or Thursday - and Hartnell will be watching and wishing he was on the ice instead of at home.

“A lot of history in this building, it’s probably sad for a lot of people around this area that it’s going to go,” Hartnell said of the Coliseum, which the Islanders are leaving for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in October. “I wouldn’t mind seeing the Islanders make a little bit of a run and take good vibes in this place. We’ll be just disappointed we’re watching and they’re playing.”

While the Islanders skidded into the playoffs - New York went 6-8-5 in its last 19 games and didn’t win consecutive games after Feb. 24-27 - the Blue Jackets ended the season looking like a team that could have wrecked havoc in the postseason.

Columbus (42-35-5) won its final three games and went 12-0-1 in the final 13 games. The Blue Jackets were 16-2-1 in their last 19 games.

But a red-hot finish could not undo the damage the Blue Jackets did to themselves from Oct. 24 through Nov. 29, when Columbus lost 15 of 17 (2-13-2) games.

“Kind of evened itself out at the end,” Hartnell said. “But when you dig yourself a hole, there’s really no getting yourself out of it.”

Head coach Todd Richards said he’d focus not on what could have been for the Blue Jackets but on how well they played down the stretch.

“We’re going to have some time off, which is disappointing, because we’d rather be in environments like this,” Richards said. “It was great in the building and this is what we play for. This is what we do. But for me, it’s about looking ahead.”

The same applies to the Islanders, who struck a positive tone despite finishing third in a division they led for much of the season.

“It’s a new season, it doesn’t matter what you did (in the regular season),” said right winter Kyle Okposo, who scored in the second period. “Obviously we can’t sit back on our heels. We’re not a very good team when we do that. So we have to learn from that.”

The Islanders also blew a 3-1 third period lead against Columbus on Apr. 2. New York, which lost a point on Tuesday when the Philadelphia Flyers’ scored with three seconds left in a 5-4 defeat, lost two games in December in which it led by three goals.

On Saturday, the Islanders took a 3-1 lead on goals by left winger Eric Boulton and center John Tavares in a 55-second span early in the third.

The sellout crowd of 16,170 - revved into a frenzy during a stirring pre-game ceremony that featured a montage of Islanders highlights accompanied by The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight Tonight” prior to a ceremonial puck drop by the wife of legendary coach Al Arbour - began chanting “WE WANT HOME ICE!”

But center Brandon Dubinsky and Wennberg scored 94 seconds apart around the midway point of the period. Islanders center Nikolay Kulemin put the Islanders ahead again with 4:24 left, but Hartnell scored seconds after Richards pulled goalie Curtis McElhinney.

In the shootout, Wennberg kept the Capitals alive on their third shot. McElhinney (48 saves) turned back a shot by Islanders right winger Cal Clutterback before Atkinson, who scored the Blue Jackets’ first goal in the first period, fired the winner past goalie Jaroslav Halak (33 saves).

“Resilient team right now - too bad the season’s over,” Hartnell said. “It’s not 90 games or whatever. Maybe we’d sneak in.”

NOTES: The Islanders scratched four players with undisclosed injuries -- D Travis Hamonic, LW Matt Martin, G Michael Neuvirth and C Frans Nielsen -- as well as D Matt Donovan and RW Colin McDonald. ... The Edmonton Oilers will become the next team to vacate its current home when they leave Rexall Place for Rogers Place after next season. ... The Blue Jackets scratched RW Rene Bourque (back) and RW David Clarkson (oblique) as well as RW Jared Boll, D Justin Falk, D Ryan Murray and RW Corey Tropp. ... The Blue Jackets played just their 10th game at the Coliseum -- the second fewest of any NHL team behind the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.