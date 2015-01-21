Preview: Blue Jackets at Jets

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to extend both their winning and point streaks when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in the teams’ last game before the All-Star break. Winnipeg posted its season-high fourth straight victory and improved to 5-0-1 in its last six contests with a 4-3 shootout triumph over Arizona on Sunday. Bryan Little, who scored for the second straight game and netted the lone goal in the bonus format, also had a tally and an assist in the Jets’ 4-2 win in Columbus on Nov. 25.

All-Star Dustin Byfuglien has collected three goals and six assists in his last six contests en route to being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. Fellow defenseman James Wisniewski scored his 50th career goal and set up two other tallies as the Blue Jackets posted their second straight road victory, a 3-1 triumph over Minnesota on Monday. Wisniewski has recorded three goals and four assists in his last nine contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), RSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (20-21-3): Scott Hartnell collected a goal and an assist on Monday and has two of each during his three-game point streak. Ryan Johansen saw his franchise-best 13-game point run come to a halt versus the Wild but did score against the Jets in the first meeting. Fellow All-Star Nick Foligno notched an assist versus Minnesota and also set up a goal against Winnipeg in November.

ABOUT THE JETS (25-14-8): Defenseman Jacob Trouba could return to the lineup Wednesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 13. “I feel good – ready to go,” Trouba said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s out of my hands now, but I plan on being ready to play (Wednesday). It’s up to the doctors and the coaches.” Coach Paul Maurice refrained from confirming Trouba’s return, noting that he needed to check on the condition of fellow blue-liner Mark Stuart (undisclosed) before making a decision.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane scored twice in the teams’ first meeting while captain Andrew Ladd added a goal and an assist.

2. Columbus has scored at least one power-play goal in 10 of its last 12 games.

3. Jets C Mathieu Perreault has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game as he recovers from an upper-body injury following a cross-check from Chicago’s Daniel Carcillo on Friday.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Blue Jackets 3