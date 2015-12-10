Preview: Blue Jackets at Jets

The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t had much go in their favor this season, but Sergei Bobrovsky’s recent stretch of performances had even brought a smile to the face of ornery coach John Tortorella. With news of the 2013 Vezina Trophy winner reportedly sidelined for three weeks, Tortorella will turn to backup Curtis McElhinney when the Blue Jackets visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

“It’s a results-based business, so I don’t really care how good or bad my numbers look,” McElhinney said of his 0-4-1 mark. “If you’re not getting wins, that’s the only thing that matters.” McElhinney relieved Bobrovsky (lower body) late in the third period and yielded two goals in a 3-2 overtime setback to Los Angeles on Tuesday and also took over for the Russian netminder in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Oct. 31. Blake Wheeler collected a goal and an assist versus the Blue Jackets in that contest, but saw his six-game point streak end in Sunday’s 3-1 setback to Chicago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (11-16-2): Columbus fans had high hopes when Brandon Saad was acquired in a blockbuster offseason deal with Chicago and promptly signed a six-year, $36 million contract. Thus far, however, Saad hasn’t paid much in the way of dividends as he has been limited to just three points - all assists - since Nov. 19 while being dropped to the fourth line. Speaking of forwards, veteran David Clarkson (back) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday and is expected to end a 16-game absence versus Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE JETS (13-13-2): Like most coaches, Paul Maurice believes one cannot have enough solid goaltending. He’s seen plenty of that of late from rookie Connor Hellebuyck, who turned aside 37 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over Washington to improve to 3-0-0 with a 0.97 goals-against average since being recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League. “We know we’ve got some depth in the organization now, and we’ve needed it with (Ondrej Pavelec’s knee) injury. I don’t think there is enough time on the clock to know exactly what we’ve got, but (Hellebuyck) has looked the way he did in training camp and (last season in the AHL).”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg C Bryan Little scored and set up a goal in the teams’ first meeting and has nine points (five goals, four assists) in nine career encounters with Columbus.

2. The Blue Jackets recalled G Joonas Korpisalo from Lake Erie of the AHL on an emergency basis.

3. The Jets have won three straight meetings with Columbus.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Blue Jackets 2