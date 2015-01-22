Hutchinson, Jets blank Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Michael Hutchinson has glove, will travel -- to Ohio.

That is, if he’s asked.

The Winnipeg Jets rookie goalie has had a sizzling start to the NHL season, and a 4-0 shutout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night generated some chatter that he should be heading to Columbus for the NHL All-Star Game this weekend.

There could be an opening as Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, one of three Columbus players named to the All-Star Game, was hurt in the second period. He stretched out his left leg to block a shot by Jets right winger Michael Frolik at 7:44 and remained on the ice.

Backup goalie Curtis McElhinney replaced Bobrovsky, who needed the help of a pair of teammates to skate off the ice and went directly to the dressing room.

After the game, Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told the Columbus Dispatch that Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury, the grade of which is not known. He’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The Jets (26-14-8) hit the mark on their first two shots of the game and cruised to their fifth straight triumph. The streaking club is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

Columbus (20-22-3) was coming off a pair of road victories before the stop in Winnipeg.

Right winger Blake Wheeler, with his 13th goal of the season, and left winger Evander Kane, with his 10th, staked the Jets to a 2-0 lead just over six minutes into the first period, beating Bobrovsky on back-to-back scoring chances.

Winnipeg center Jim Slater chipped in his second goal of the year, while Chris Thorburn scored his fourth. Both goals came in the middle period.

Hutchinson stopped 29 shots for his second shutout of the season, raising his personal record to 14-4-2. The 24-year-old goalie was among the league leaders in goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.932) heading into the final contest before the break.

He’s planning to spend a few days enjoying the bright lights of New York City, and figures those plans likely won’t change.

“I don’t know. I guess there was some talk, but there’s so many good goalies in the league that, you know, I‘m not really holding my breath on anything,” said Hutchinson.

But, he admitted, a guy can dream.

“It would be awesome. You grow up watching the All-Star Game as a kid. To be able to participate, every single player in the league wants the chance to do that,” he said. “Just to kind of be mentioned is an achievement in itself.”

Bobrovsky and McElhinney combined on 26 saves in the Columbus net.

Both clubs have five days off for the NHL All-Star break and then hit the ice for games Tuesday night. Winnipeg visits Pittsburgh to battle the Penguins, while Columbus hosts the Washington Capitals.

Winnipeg has played eight games in the past 14 days, winning six and gaining a point in another.

Wheeler said the squad is eager for the break.

“Just some rest (is needed). That’s the key,” he said. “This is a good opportunity. We’ve played a lot of hockey here, especially recently. But we’ll come back recharged. Our battle, our compete will all fall into place.”

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Hutchinson would be a deserving choice to join the league’s best for the showcase weekend.

”We love Hutchie,“ said Maurice. ”I‘m not excited about goaltenders going to all-star games. It’s the one lousy position in that game.

“How could you not be just enamored by the way he’s played? There are a lot of good goaltenders in this league, but he would certainly be a guy who’s earned it.”

Hutchinson preserved the shutout with his finest save of the night with less than nine minutes left in the third period, kicking out his left leg to thwart center Brandon Dubinsky, who was left unattended just above the crease.

Blue Jackets left winger Scott Hartnell praised the work of Hutchinson, but admitted his club wasn’t sharp.

”They were faster than us, more physical than us. We gave the puck away in the first period and that’s what led to their goals,“ said Hartnell. ”Against any team, it’s tough to come back, but they dominated the play most of the night.

“I don’t think we had everyone going, myself included. It just sucks. They took the points but we didn’t fight hard enough.”

Columbus center Ryan Johansen said it was difficult to watch Bobrovsky as he skated off in obvious pain.

“It sinks all the energy out of the bench. He’s the most important player on our team and he goes down with an injury,” he said. “You don’t want to see that on any team.”

NOTES: The 2015 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday at Nationwide Arena, the home of the Blue Jackets. Columbus LW Nick Foligno will captain one of the squads, while teammates C Ryan Johansen and G Sergei Bobrovsky were also selected to play. But Bobrovsky’s participation is uncertain after he was hurt in the second period against the Jets. ... Jets D Dustin Byfuglien is his squad’s lone All-Star invitee. ... Johansen’s 13-game point streak was halted Monday night in the club’s 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. He had eight goals and eight assists during the streak, dating back to Dec. 18 -- the longest run in the NHL so far this season. ... D Jacob Trouba returned to the Jets lineup Wednesday after missing 16 games with a wrist injury. To make room on the roster, Winnipeg placed LW Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve. ... Blue Jackets D Jordan Leopold, a veteran of 672 NHL contests, was a healthy scratch Wednesday for the 17th consecutive game. He was acquired from the St. Louis Blues in mid-November for a fifth-round draft pick in 2016.