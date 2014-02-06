FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Blue Jackets at Kings
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 7, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Blue Jackets at Kings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The struggling Los Angeles Kings look to salvage the finale of their four-game homestand when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Los Angeles has lost four straight contests - including the first three of the homestand - and nine of its last 10. The Kings have been outscored 11-4 in the three games at Staples Center, with three of their goals coming in a loss to Chicago on Monday.

Columbus attempts to extend its winning streak to four games after beginning its four-game road trip with a 4-2 triumph at Anaheim on Monday. Nick Foligno scored twice and RJ Umberger added a tally and an assist as the Blue Jackets netted at least four tallies for the third straight game. Columbus goes for a sweep of the two-game season series after defeating Los Angeles 5-3 at home on Jan. 21.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-23-4): Sergei Bobrovsky appears to have rebounded from his brief two-game skid. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has allowed a total of five goals while winning his last three starts and is 12-2-0 over his last 14. Defenseman James Wisniewski, who is battling a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-22-6): Since posting a 4-2 win over Boston on Jan. 9, Los Angeles has scored fewer than three goals in 10 of 13 games. Monday’s three-goal outburst ended a stretch during which the Kings totaled three tallies over six contests - with Anze Kopitar scoring all three. Kopitar came through again versus Chicago, registering a goal and two assists to give him 11 points in his last 14 games.

OVERTIME

1. Kopitar has not gone more than one game without a point since a three-game drought from Dec. 15-19.

2. The Kings don’t return to action until Feb. 26 at Colorado, while the Blue Jackets visit San Jose on Friday before enjoying the Olympic break.

3. D Jeff Schultz, who has yet to appear in a game for Los Angeles this season after signing a one-year contract in July, was assigned to Manchester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Blue Jackets 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.