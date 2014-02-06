Preview: Blue Jackets at Kings

The struggling Los Angeles Kings look to salvage the finale of their four-game homestand when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Los Angeles has lost four straight contests - including the first three of the homestand - and nine of its last 10. The Kings have been outscored 11-4 in the three games at Staples Center, with three of their goals coming in a loss to Chicago on Monday.

Columbus attempts to extend its winning streak to four games after beginning its four-game road trip with a 4-2 triumph at Anaheim on Monday. Nick Foligno scored twice and RJ Umberger added a tally and an assist as the Blue Jackets netted at least four tallies for the third straight game. Columbus goes for a sweep of the two-game season series after defeating Los Angeles 5-3 at home on Jan. 21.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-23-4): Sergei Bobrovsky appears to have rebounded from his brief two-game skid. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has allowed a total of five goals while winning his last three starts and is 12-2-0 over his last 14. Defenseman James Wisniewski, who is battling a lower-body injury, is expected to play against Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-22-6): Since posting a 4-2 win over Boston on Jan. 9, Los Angeles has scored fewer than three goals in 10 of 13 games. Monday’s three-goal outburst ended a stretch during which the Kings totaled three tallies over six contests - with Anze Kopitar scoring all three. Kopitar came through again versus Chicago, registering a goal and two assists to give him 11 points in his last 14 games.

OVERTIME

1. Kopitar has not gone more than one game without a point since a three-game drought from Dec. 15-19.

2. The Kings don’t return to action until Feb. 26 at Colorado, while the Blue Jackets visit San Jose on Friday before enjoying the Olympic break.

3. D Jeff Schultz, who has yet to appear in a game for Los Angeles this season after signing a one-year contract in July, was assigned to Manchester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Blue Jackets 2