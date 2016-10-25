Preview: Blue Jackets at Kings

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings have gotten up to speed with two straight victories after stumbling of the blocks to start the season. The Blue Jackets and Kings look to remain on the fast track at the other's expense on Tuesday when they meet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tanner Pearson, who scored in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win versus Vancouver, has collected four goals and an assist in three contests since serving a two-game suspension to start the season. Jeff Carter was held off the scoresheet against the Canucks after consecutive two-point performances, but has 15 points in 14 career encounters with his former club. Columbus is receiving quite the push from rookie defenseman Zach Werenski, who is the first player in franchise history to begin his NHL career on a four-game point streak. The 19-year-old leads the club in goals (two), points (five) and shots on goal (16) after notching an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Dallas.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-2-0): Sergei Bobrovsky was shelled for five goals in his first outing before yielding two in consecutive starts and making 32 saves for his 13th career shutout on Saturday. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner deserved a better fate after stopping all but one of 34 shots in his last encounter with Los Angeles, as he sports a 2-4-1 career mark with a 2.28 goals-against average versus the Kings. Veteran Scott Hartnell scored his first goal to extend his point streak to three games on Saturday and also tallied in his last encounter with Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE KINGS (2-3-0): Jeff Zatkoff (groin) shouldn't be sidelined much longer than the minimum seven-day stay for injured reserve, according to coach Darryl Sutter. "You know what, I think a week is pretty much normal for that. It's not extended or anything like that," Sutter said on Monday of Zatkoff, who gained the starter's role with franchise goaltender Jonathan Quick sidelined three months with a groin injury. The 34-year-old Peter Budaj, who turned aside all three shootout attempts on Saturday, looks to get the nod on Tuesday in a bid to improve his 8-5-0 career mark versus Columbus.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus, which is in the midst of playing five contests in eight days, is competing in the second of a four-game road trip on Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles has yielded at least one power-play goal in three straight contests and four of five this season.

3. The Blue Jackets have thwarted 15 of 16 short-handed situations this season.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Blue Jackets 2