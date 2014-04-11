Preview: Blue Jackets at Lightning

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning attempt to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs when they meet in the Sunshine State on Friday. The Lightning can clinch home ice in the first round against Montreal by winning its final two games after beating Philadelphia 4-2 on Thursday. Columbus, which sealed its second-ever postseason appearance Wednesday, is tied with the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division with two games left.

The Flyers currently hold the tiebreaker on the Blue Jackets, who beat Tampa Bay twice by a goal in Columbus earlier in the season and have points in six of their last seven overall (5-1-1). Anders Lindback stopped 59 of 61 shots in the last two games for the Lightning in place of injured Ben Bishop. Sergei Bobrovsky has two shutouts and allowed one goal in another while winning four of his last five starts for the Blue Jackets.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET; FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Florida (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (42-31-7): Columbus have fought through injuries and a torturous schedule with six games in nine days to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008-09. Center Ryan Johansen boasts eight points in the last nine games and a team-high 60 overall. Many others stepped up with key forwards Nathan Horton, R.J. Umberger and Nick Foligno as well as defenseman Nikita Nikitin out with injuries.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (44-27-9): Captain Steven Stamkos missed 45 games with a broken leg, but he has tied Valtteri Filppula for the active team lead with 25 goals after his power-play tally Thursday. The 24-year-old has joined the productive rookie of duo of Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat the last few games, playing on the right wing at times while putting up four points in the last three games. Palat owns a five-game point streak and defenseman Victor Hedman has a goal and seven assists in the first five games of the homestand.

OVERTIME

1. Lightning D Matt Carle is expected to skate in his 600th career game and has played in all 80 this season with a plus-12 rating.

2. Columbus D James Wisniewski has collected a goal and 10 assists over the last nine contests with a plus-2.

3. Tampa Bay is 7-3-1 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2