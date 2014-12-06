Preview: Blue Jackets at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning boast 12 more goals than any other team in the league and they have been especially productive on home ice while averaging almost four per game. The Lightning look to continue that trend and extend their point streak to seven when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit on Saturday. Tampa Bay posted seven goals to triumph at Columbus on Nov. 8 and comes in off a 5-0 victory over Buffalo while the Blue Jackets will attempt to earn their first three-game win streak of the season.

Ben Bishop has allowed eight goals combined while winning five straight games for the Lightning, who are 5-0-1 in their last six. His goaltending counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky may be rounding into form for the Blue Jackets after stopping 52-of-55 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory at Florida on Thursday. “Bob stole this one,” Columbus coach Todd Richards told reporters. “He was tremendous in the game, the only reason we got two points.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2): Injury-ravaged Columbus has won two games in a row for the third time this season and claimed just as many victories on the road as at home (four). Center Brandon Dubinsky (abdominal surgery), one of seven injured regulars out of the lineup for the Blue Jackets, is skating with the team and could make his debut soon. Ryan Johansen leads the way with 25 points, but he has been limited to two over the last six contests, and Nick Foligno owns a team-high 11 goals.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (18-6-3): Rookie left wing Jonathan Drouin, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, is being eased into the lineup and has recorded 10 points in 19 games while playing a little more than 13 minutes per game. Drouin notched an assist Thursday and general manager Steve Yzerman told the Tampa Tribune, “We are pleased with his attitude and we see a lot of great things.” Captain Steven Stamkos continues to climb toward the top of the league in scoring with 32 points – 19 in his last 14 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Stamkos needs one goal to reach 250 in his career and will play his 438th game on Saturday.

2. Columbus LW Kerby Rychel has recorded three assists and a plus-3 rating in his first three NHL games.

3. The Blue Jackets have won once in eight all-time trips to Tampa Bay – 2-0 on Jan. 2, 2004.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2