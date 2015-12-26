Preview: Blue Jackets at Lightning

Two of the most disappointing teams in the league try to start a winning streak after Christmas, when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Blue Jackets are 13-12-3 since losing their first eight games of the season while the Lightning are on the outside of the playoff picture after winning the Eastern Conference in 2014-15.

Columbus could get a boost with the return of No. 1 goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been out since Dec. 8 with a groin injury but has begun practicing. The Blue Jackets won two straight contests before dropping a 5-2 decision at Pittsburgh on Monday and will look to avenge a one-goal loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 14. The Lightning suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Vancouver on Tuesday after going just 1-for-10 on the power play. Tampa Bay is 7-for-51 with the man advantage over its last 13 contests, and captain Steven Stamkos told reporters, “It is costing us games.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (13-20-3): Columbus is 2-4-1 since losing Bobrovsky, who owns a .916 save percentage after struggling through the first few weeks of the season. Brandon Saad has warmed up of late with five points in his last three games and is tied with Ryan Johansen (one point in five games) for second on the team with 23 – three behind Scott Hartnell. Captain Nick Foligno is riding a four-game point streak for the Blue Jackets, who are 2-for-16 on the power play over their last six contests.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (17-15-3): Ben Bishop has lost eight times this season when allowing two or fewer goals for Tampa Bay, which led the league in scoring in 2014-15 but currently sits 23rd – one spot ahead of Columbus. The Lightning have struggled with injuries all season but could begin getting back some key forwards after the break, including Jonathan Drouin, Ondrej Palat, Brian Boyle and Tyler Johnson. Nikita Kucherov has scored 12 goals – two behind team-leader Stamkos – and comes in with a four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay C Jonathan Marchessault, who started his career with the Blue Jackets, has five goals in 18 games this season – three on the power play.

2. Columbus C Boone Jenner tied Hartnell on Monday for the team lead with his 13th goal of the season but second in the last 14 games.

3. The Lightning have won four of the last five meetings, scoring a total of 16 goals.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 2