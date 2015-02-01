Lightning set franchise record for consecutive home victories in win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goaltender Ben Bishop had 34 saves to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Right winger Brett Connolly scored his ninth goal of the season and centers Cedric Paquette and Valtteri Filppula had third-period goals as the Lightning set a franchise record with their 10th consecutive win at home.

Tampa Bay (32-15-3) will remain on top the Eastern Conference standings with 68 points, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens.

Columbus (21-24-3) has lost its past three games on the road.

“I think there’s just a great level of confidence we play with at home,” Bishop said. “It starts with the fans that make it a tough place to play. This was a different game but I knew the offense would come together in time and my job is just to do my best to keep the team in a good position when it happens.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blue Jackets at Lightning

Connolly’s goal came with 23.5 seconds left in the first period when winger Brenden Morrow set him up in front of the net with a touch pass that Connolly chipped past Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead.

“It definitely wasn’t the prettiest of wins but this is a hard team and they clog up the middle pretty good,” Connolly said. “Overall we know the way the schedule sets up that we needed to win this game and that’s what we did.”

In the second period, both goalies began to take over. Columbus’ best opportunity came early in the second period on a short-handed situation when forward Ryan Johansen took a loose puck in the zone and passed it to center Mark Letestu for a one-timer that Bishop made a pad save on.

The Blue Jackets also generated several scoring chances on a power play later in the period when Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr was called for hooking. Columbus defenseman Kevin Connauton’s one-timer in the slot hit Bishop’s mask and he covered the puck before center Artem Anisimov could get control of the rebound.

“Bishop was our number one star tonight like he is most nights,” Lightning winger Ryan Callahan said. “He gets things started and when he’s playing like he did it’s tough to beat us at home or anywhere else.”

On the other end, McElhinney was just as good. He made a spectacular pad save to stop Callahan on a breakaway opportunity. He also made a glove save on a slap shot from defenseman Victor Hedman during a Lightning power play midway through the second period.

“I thought we skated with them and we battled hard,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “They’re a very good hockey team but we did some good things and applied a lot of pressure. We gave up two late goals though and you can’t do that against good hockey teams.”

Paquette scored his 10th goal of the season at 10:02 in the third period after McElhinney made three straight saves on shots by center Alex Killorn and left winger Jonathan Drouin. The loose puck, however, ended up on Drouin’s stick and he passed it to Paquette, who sent it through the open net.

Filppula scored his 10th goal of the season at 11:43 of the third period when he sent a wrist shot from the left circle past McElhinney on the stick side.

“As we talked to our guys today, we thought it was pivotal that we had to get the lead and we did that,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They are tough, they fore-check you hard and they play very physical.”

Johansen scored his 19th goal of the season with assists from defensemen David Savard and Ryan Murray at 16:34 of the third period.

“We had our chances and if we executed a little better it could have been a different game,” Murray said. “We had a few shifts in the third period that we could have been better on.”

NOTES: The Lightning inserted LW Brenden Morrow and D Luke Witkowski in the lineup to counter the Blue Jackets’ size advantage. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray was activated off injured reserve Friday and was paired with D David Savard on Saturday. “We have only played together a couple of times, but I am looking forward to working together with him,” Murray said during the morning skate. ... The Lightning have not committed to starting backup G Evgeni Nabakov for one of the upcoming back-to-back games. The team could opt to call up 20-year-old prospect Andrey Vasilevskiy from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.